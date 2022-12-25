Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets new features via OTA update. Check details

Maruti Suzuki has given an update to its Baleno hatchback by enabling a host of new features in the car. Yes, according to reports, these have been rolled out in the car via an over-the-air (OTA) update.

With as many as 20.945 units sold in November, Baleno was the country's best-selling car last month. Updating it, may, therefore, be a move by Maruti Suzuki to ensure that the 5-seater premium hatchback continues to top the sales chart.

Updates made to Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The new model has been given 6 airbags, up from those in its predecessor. A superior model in terms of looks, features, and tech, the new Baleno comes with a head-up display (HUD), a 360-degree camera, as well as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is run by SmartPlay Pro+ system. Some of these features, says reports, were unheard of in this segment.

Meanwhile, features such as wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and turn-by-turn navigation in HUD were reserved for a future OTA update. These are now enabled. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will allow owners to extend their smartphone interphase on the 9-inch infotainment system, wirelessly.

How to get these updates?

This can be done with the latest firmware update, or by downloading from the company's official website.

