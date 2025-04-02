Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon challenger Kia Syros sells over 15,000 units in two months

Kia Syros, the sub-compact SUV challenging the rivals like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger; has sold nearly 16,000 units in the Indian passenger vehicle market since its launch in the country on February 1 this year. The carmaker has crossed the milestone of selling more than 15,986 units of the SUV in just two months. Interestingly, Kia Syros played a key role in the brand's overall retail sales registered in March 2025, when the South Korean carmaker sold 25,525 units. Kia Syros played a key role in the automaker's overall sales in March 2025.

Kia Syros comes with an eye-catching design and it is available at a starting price of ₹nine lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in six variants in India, which are - HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus and HTX Plus (O). Also, it comes available in eight different exterior colour options.

The Kia Syros SUV comes with a plethora of features inside the cabin. Some of the key features inside the cabin of the Kia Syros include ventilated front and rear seats, a Level 2 ADAS suite with 16 different autonomous safety features, dual pane panoramic sunroof, OA software updates, a dedicated screen for air conditioning controls, and a recline and slide function for the rear row seats. Some of the key safety features include front and rear parking sensors, six airbags, emergency stop signal etc.

Powering the Kia Syros SUV is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, while there is a 1.5-litre diesel motor on offer as well. Transmission choices for the Kia Syros SUV include both manual and automatic gearboxes. The 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine churns out 118 bhp peak power and 172 Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel motor is capable of pumping out 114 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque.