Maruti Suzuki Dzire top-selling sedan, 12,000 units sold in December 2022

Published on Jan 09, 2023 11:07 AM IST

For the same period, Dzire was also the fifth best-performing model among all cars, and the only sedan in top 25.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

With as many as 11,997 units sold in December last year, Maruti Suzuki's Dzire was the fifth best-performing car for that month. Also, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, Dzire was the only sedan among the 25 top-selling cars for December 2022, which makes it by far the best-performing model in its segment.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Dzire tops sales charts among sedans in November

The car also registered a year-on-year (YoY) growth of nearly 13%, as 10,633 units were purchased in December 2021.

Meanwhile, in the last 6 months starting July, total 73,990 units of this Maruti Suzuki sedan got sold, an average of 12,332 units per month.

MonthUnits sold
July 202213,747
August 202211,868
September 20229,601
October 202212,321
November 202214,456
December 202211,997
TOTAL73,990

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Features and specifications

Powered by a 1.2-litre K12C DualJet engine, Dzire gives a mileage of 31.12 km/kg. The engine generates maximum power output of 76 bhp and peak torque of 98.5 Nm.

In terms of features, the model gets a 7-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink. For passenger safety, meanwhile, there are features such as dual front airbags, brake assist, ISOFIX child seat mount, reverse parking camera, sensors etc.

