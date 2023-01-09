Maruti Suzuki Dzire top-selling sedan, 12,000 units sold in December 2022

With as many as 11,997 units sold in December last year, Maruti Suzuki's Dzire was the fifth best-performing car for that month. Also, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, Dzire was the only sedan among the 25 top-selling cars for December 2022, which makes it by far the best-performing model in its segment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Dzire tops sales charts among sedans in November

The car also registered a year-on-year (YoY) growth of nearly 13%, as 10,633 units were purchased in December 2021.

Meanwhile, in the last 6 months starting July, total 73,990 units of this Maruti Suzuki sedan got sold, an average of 12,332 units per month.

Month Units sold July 2022 13,747 August 2022 11,868 September 2022 9,601 October 2022 12,321 November 2022 14,456 December 2022 11,997 TOTAL 73,990

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Features and specifications

Powered by a 1.2-litre K12C DualJet engine, Dzire gives a mileage of 31.12 km/kg. The engine generates maximum power output of 76 bhp and peak torque of 98.5 Nm.

In terms of features, the model gets a 7-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink. For passenger safety, meanwhile, there are features such as dual front airbags, brake assist, ISOFIX child seat mount, reverse parking camera, sensors etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail