Maruti Suzuki Baleno top-selling car in December | See list
As many as seven Maruti Suzuki vehicles were among the top 10 selling cars last month.
Baleno, a premium hatchback manufactured by Maruti Suzuki, was the top-selling car in the country in December last year. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, as many as 16,932 units of the car were sold last month, giving it a market share of 14.34%.
Overall, seven Maruti Suzuki vehicles were on the highest-selling list for December 2022, with Tata and Hyundai being the other two manufacturers on the list.
|Rank
|Model
|December 2022
|December 2021
|Increase (Growth %)
|1.
|Maruti Suzuki Baleno
|16,932
|14,458
|2,474 (17.11%)
|2.
|Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
|12,273
|11,840
|433 (3.66%)
|3.
|Maruti Suzuki Swift
|12,061
|15,661
|-3600 (-22.99%)
|4.
|Tata Nexon
|12,053
|12,899
|-846 (-6.56%)
|5.
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|11,997
|10,633
|1,364 (12.83%)
|6.
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza
|11,200
|9,531
|1,669 (17.51%)
|7.
|Tata Punch
|10,586
|8,008
|2,578 (32.19%)
|8.
|Maruti Suzuki Eeco
|10,581
|9,165
|1,416 (15.45%)
|9.
|Hyundai Creta
|10,205
|7,609
|2,596 (34.12%)
|10.
|Maruti Suzuki WagonR
|10,181
|19,728
|-9,547 (-48.39%)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Features and specifications
In the all-new Baleno, the homegrown automaker has given two engine options: a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder K12N petrol unit and a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol unit. These generate maximum power output of 83 bhp and 90 bhp respectively. The car comes with both manual and automatic transmission.
It hatchback has features such as a 360-degree camera, making it the first in its segment with the feature. There is also a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro Plus touchscreen infotainment system which supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For connectivity, meanwhile, there are features including wireless phone charging, Alexa voice command etc.
