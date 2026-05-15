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Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric specification comparison: price, range, battery pack, features

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara offers greater range and a lower entry price via battery-as-a-service compared to the Hyundai Creta Electric 

Updated on: May 15, 2026 11:29 am IST
By Saptak Bardhan

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Electric SUVs have been popular for some time now, especially owing to their environmentally friendly stance, along with being easy on the pocket, considering the ambiguity surrounding fuel prices. Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai launched their electric SUVs, with the former launching the e Vitara and the latter launching the Creta Electric. Let’s see which electric SUV comes out on top in the battle between these two:

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Battery Pack

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Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
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Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is priced at 10.99 with BaaS, while the Hyundai Creta Electric is priced at 18.02 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki eVitara will be offered with two battery options: a 49-kWh battery pack and a 61-kWh battery pack, while the first fully electric car from the company boasts a range of 543 km. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara further boasts two engine configurations: 144 bhp and 171 bhp. The electric motors produce a peak torque of 189 Nm.

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₹ 18.02 - 24.55 Lakhs

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The Hyundai Creta Electric, on the other hand, is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. The former gets a range of 420 km, whereas the latter gets 510 km.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Features

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara boasts a dual-tone interior, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.09-inch digital infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof with fixed glass, ambient lighting with multi-colour illumination, a twindeck floating console, a wireless charger, Infinity by Harman audio systems, front ventilated seats, 10-way power adjustable front seats, sliding and reclining rear seats, 40-20-40 rear seats and a PM 2.5 air filter, among others.

The Hyundai Creta Electric is no pushover when it comes to features, as it boasts electric eight-way adjustable driver and passenger seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, ventilated front row seats, cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, rear AC vents, a cooled glovebox, vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities, rain-sensing wipers, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among other features.

 
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