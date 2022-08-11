Maruti Suzuki expected to launch Swift CNG soon: 5 key features of the upcoming car

Maruti Suzuki India will launch the CNG variant of its Swift model sometime in the next few weeks, according to Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan. The Swift CNG will further expand the company's CNG portfolio, that was expanded in January with the launch of Celerio CNG (starting price of ₹6.58 lakh) and Dzire CNG in March at ₹8.14 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki to launch 3 new models in India in next 6 months. Details here

Here are some features of the upcoming new variant of Swift:

(1.) According to a report, the Swift CNG will be made available in two options only: VXI and ZXI. These may come with a 5-speed manual transmission feature.

(2.) The car may come fitted with the CNG switch that is installed besides the headlight reveller. Also, the standard equipment list may be the same as the ones is Swift's respective petrol variants (VXI 5MT and ZXI 5MT).

(3.) At present, Dzire CNG (mileage of 31.12 km/kg) is the most fuel efficient CNG sedan in the country. However, its Swift counterpart is expected to have mileage of 30-35 km/kg.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(4.) However, in a slight negative, the power the additional weight of the CNG tank may result in a lower power-to-weight ratio.

(5.) In terms of price, the Swift CNG is likely to be costlier – by around ₹80,000 to ₹90,000 – than the model's petrol variants: While VXI 5MT is available at ₹6.82 lakh, the ZXI 5MT comes at ₹7.50 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON