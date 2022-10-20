Maruti Suzuki flooded with bookings of this premier SUV. Details here

The festive season has witnessed a skyrocketing demand for cars, right from hatchbacks to sports utility vehicles (SUV). The Indian middle class is generally inclined towards Maruti Suzuki, due to its low maintenance cost. Due to this, the waiting list for its latest SUV Brezza has increased by leaps and bounds. At least 75,000 Brezza bookings are said to be pending at this moment, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported. The model has edged past Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonnet to become the number one SUV model. It means that you might not get your SUV on time this festive season due to heavy bookings. Maruti Suzuki New 2022 comes with two accessories plans of TerraScape and MetroScape accessories plans. Talking about first accessory, the car has a designed rugged side in its exterior and interior. It includes front and rear bumper garnish, side clading, rear mid garnish, rear upper spoiler extender. The MetroScape accessories package offers sporty design accessories. It has front and rear bumper garnish, fog lamp garnish, body side moulding, window frame kit and wheel arch garnish.

The Ex-showroom prices of New Brezza variants are as follows. Brezza MTLxi: ₹7.99 lakhVxi: ₹9.47 lakhZxi: ₹10.87 lakhZxi Dual Tone: ₹11.03 lakh

Zxi+: ₹12.30 lakhZxi+Dual Tone: ₹12.46 lakhBrezza ATVxi: ₹10.97 lakhZxi: ₹12.37 lakhZxi Dual Tone: ₹12.53 lakhZxi+: ₹13.80 lakhZxi+Dual Tone: ₹13.96 lakhThe Maruti Suzuki New 2022 Brezza has been powered by new generation K-series 1.5 dual jet WT petrol engine. It also supports the smart hybrid technology. The engine has been mated with six-speed transmission, which generates 103 Hp power and 137 Nm peak torque, the Live Hindustan report stated. Its manual variant will give a mileage of 20.15 km/litre while the automatic variant will give a mileage of 19.80 km/litre.

The new Brezza has been equipped with a 360 degrees camera which will be connected to the SUV's nine-inch Smartplay Pro plus touchscreen infotainment system. It has also been equipped with a wireless charging dock through which you can charge a wireless smartphone.

