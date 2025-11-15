Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recalled for this issue, over 39,000 units affected

Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall for Grand Vitara models manufactured between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025. The fuel level indicator and warning light in the speedometer assembly may not accurately show the level of fuel in the tank, which could mislead drivers about how much fuel they have left in the fuel tank. A total of 39,506 units of the SUV have been affected by the issue. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is developed in collaboration with Toyota.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited will be reaching out to the owners whose vehicles have been affected. Customers will need to visit the authorised workshop for the inspection, and if the part is faulty, then it will be replaced for free.

What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara?

The Grand Vitara is priced between ₹10.77 lakh and ₹19.72 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara?

The Grand Vitara was developed along with Toyota as a mid-size SUV that will slot above the Brezza. It is offered with two engine options - a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a hybrid engine. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine belongs to Maruti Suzuki and is tuned for 101.5 bhp and 137 Nm, mated to either a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. There is also an AllGrip all-wheel drive system on offer.

Then there is the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder Atkinson cycle M15A petrol engine producing 90 bhp and 122 Nm, with an electric motor delivering 79 bhp and 141 Nm. The combined power output is rated for 109 bhp, which comes mated to an eCVT automatic transmission. However, because of the hybrid powertrain, this engine feels more responsive and is more fuel-efficient as well.

What is the fuel efficiency of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara?

Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 27.97 kmpl for the hybrid engine. The naturally aspirated engine with manual gearbox has a claimed fuel economy of 21.11 kmpl, the automatic is rated for 20.58 kmpl, whereas the AllGrip version has the lowest claimed fuel economy of 19.20 kmpl.