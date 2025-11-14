KTM 125, 250, 390, and 990 Duke recalled. Here's why

KTM has announced a recall for 2024 KTM 125, 250, 390, and 990 Duke models. The recall is for the fuel tank cap seals that might develop cracks. To fix this issue, the brand will be replacing the component on all affected motorcycles. The replacement procedure will be carried out free of charge and exclusively by authorised KTM dealers. KTM will be replacing fuel tank cap seals for free of cost because they might develop cracks.

Customers can themselves check whether their motorcycle is affected by the recall or not by visiting the authorised service centre of the brand or by visiting the ‘Service’ section on the KTM official website and entering the VIN and Delivery Certificate Number.

KTM says, “During quality tests, it was identified that some fuel tank cap seals may not fully meet KTM’s quality standards. Due to material deviations, small cracks could develop in the seal, which may lead to the possibility of fuel leakage from the tank cap area. To uphold KTM’s commitment to safety and product quality, the fuel tank cap seal on all affected motorcycles will be replaced.”

(Also read: Yamaha XSR 155 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Which one should you get?)

KTM 390 Adventure and Vitpilen 401 recalled

Before this, the brand also announced a recall for the Vitpilen 401 and KTM 390 Adventure. This recall was for the faulty electronic throttle assembly that would cause a loss of throttle response while riding. The Vitpilen 401 was also recalled because both manufacturers share the same engine, electronics and other underpinnings.

The motorcycle's engine would start idling and would not take any throttle input. This would become a big issue in case you are riding uphill or you are doing highway speeds. In fact, even I faced the same issue where the throttle stopped responding on a public road. Fortunately, I was close to the dealership and was able to use KTM's Crawl Assist feature to bring the bike back to the dealership. The Crawl Assist increases the revs automatically to prevent the bike from stalling at very low speeds. It comes in handy while riding in bumper-to-bumper traffic.