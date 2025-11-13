Yamaha XSR 155 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Which one should you get?

After a long hiatus, Yamaha has launched a new product in the Indian market. It is the much-awaited XSR 155 that several people were excited for. One of the major rivals of the Yamaha XSR 155 is the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which has been a huge hit in the Indian market. Here's how both neo-retro motorcycles fare against each other. Yamaha has launched the XSR 155, a neo-retro motorcycle featuring modern design elements, rivalling the popular Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Yamaha XSR 155 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Spec comparison Category Yamaha XSR 155 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price ₹ 1.5 lakh ex-showroom ₹ 1.38 lakh ex-showroom onwards Engine 155cc, Single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, Variable Valve Actuation 349cc, Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-oil cooled Maximum power 18.4 bhp at 10,000 rpm 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm Maximum torque 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm Transmission 6-speed gearbox with assist & slipper clutch 5-speed with assist & slip clutch Frame Perimeter / “Deltabox” frame Twin downtube spine frame Front suspension Upside-down (USD) front fork Telescopic forks Rear suspension Monoshock (linked-type) with aluminium swingarm Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers, 6-step adjustable preload Front brake 282mm Disc 300 mm disc Rear brake 220mm Disc 270 mm disc View All Prev Next

Yamaha XSR 155 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Design

The XSR 155 is a neo-retro motorcycle which still has modern underpinnings. It has a circular LED headlamp along with an LED Daytime Running Lamp, a teardrop fuel tank, followed by a ribbed seat and a circular LED tail lamp. There is also an exhaust that takes inspiration from a machine gun and dual-purpose tyres as well. The brand also offers two accessory kits - Scrambler and Cafe Racer.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a neo roadster which implements a few modern elements, such as an LED lighting. There is a teardrop fuel tank with some attractive colour schemes. Also, being a Royal Enfield, there are a lot of accessories that the customers can choose from.

Yamaha XSR 155 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Specs

In terms of specifications, both motorcycles are radically different. The XSR 155 uses the same mill as the MT-15 or the R-15. It is a 155 cc, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 18.4 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 14.2 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

Then there is the Hunter 350 that uses a 349 cc, long-stroke engine that is air-oil cooled. It is tuned for 20.2 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 27 Nm.

Yamaha XSR 155 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Hardware

Underpinning the XSR 155 is a Deltabox frame that is suspended by upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear, along with an aluminium swingarm. Braking duties are performed by 282 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS as well as traction control on offer.

Then there is the Hunter 350. It comes with a Twin downtube spine frame that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The motorcycle comes to a halt using a 300 mm disc in the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear. It comes with dual-channel ABS as well.

Yamaha XSR 155 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price

Yamaha has priced the XSR 155 at ₹1.55 lakh ex-showroom. It is important to note that this price is introductory, so it will increase after some time. On the other hand, the Hunter 350 costs between ₹1.38 lakh and ₹1.67 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Yamaha XSR 155 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Verdict

At the end, it all boils down to the preference of the customer. If he or she wants something that has loads of torque in the lower rev range and loves retro design with a raspy exhaust note, then he should opt for the Hunter 350. If he or she likes to use the rev range and wants a rev-happy engine with great handling, then the Yamaha would suit them more.