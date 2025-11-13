Tata Sierra ICE vs Sierra EV: Top 3 expected differences explained

After a long wait, Tata Motors has finally announced that it will be launching the Sierra on November 25th in the Indian market. We have already seen the Sierra at several auto shows in electric as well as internal combustion avatar. More recently, the homegrown manufacturer launched a new TVC that showcases both the models as well. Here are the top three expected differences that we will see Sierra EV and the Sierra ICE. The Sierra EV and Sierra ICE are expected to use the same underpinnings.

Sierra EV vs Sierra ICE: Design

In terms of design, the Sierra EV will look slightly different from the Sierra ICE. First up is the design of the front-end, the Sierra EV has no grille and a blacked-out bumper with the headlamps positioned below the daytime running lamp. What is common to both SUVs is the skid plate and the LED lightbar. From the sides, the only difference will be in the alloy wheels; the EV version will get aero-specific wheels that will help improve the range.

Sierra EV vs Sierra ICE: Interior

The interior of the Sierra EV and Sierra ICE will be identical. But what will be different is the colour theme. So, expect the EV version to use off white and dark colours, whereas the ICE version might use something that stands out. For instance, the bright yellow and red colours that we are seeing on the exterior.

What will also be different is that the infotainment system and the instrument cluster for the EV version will run on different software than the ICE version. So, it will have EV-specific data, apps, and we are also expecting the brand to offer some games from the Tata's Arcade.ev which might come in handy while the car is getting charged. Also, the Sierra ICE has been spotted with a screen layout, whereas the Sierra EV was showcased with a two-screen layout. However, the production-spec model of the Sierra EV is also expected to get the new three-screen layout only.

Sierra EV vs Sierra ICE: Specs

It is the specifications that will be the biggest difference between the two SUVs. The EV version is expected to be offered with two battery pack options and Quad-Wheel Drive, just like the Harrier EV. As of now, the battery size and motor specifications are not known. On the other hand, the Sierra ICE will be offered with a turbo petrol engine as well as a diesel engine. There will be automatic as well as manual gearbox options on offer.