TVS X vs Yamaha Aerox E: Which premium electric scooter should you buy in 2025?

India’s premium electric scooter market is witnessing a new wave of innovation. Two models that stand out in this space are the TVS X and the Yamaha Aerox E. Both scooters promise style, power, and cutting-edge technology, but they cater to slightly different kinds of riders. Let’s find out which one deserves your money. Future meets function — TVS X and Yamaha Aerox E are trying to redefine premium electric mobility in India.

TVS X vs Yamaha Aerox E: Specifications comparison Specification TVS X Yamaha Aerox E Battery Capacity 4.44 kWh fixed lithium-ion Dual detachable 1.5 kWh batteries (total 3.0 kWh) Motor Power 11 kW peak 9.4 kW peak Motor Torque 40 Nm (approx.) 48 Nm (approx.) Claimed Range 140 km (IDC) 106 km (IDC) Drive Modes Xtealth, Xtride, Xonic Eco, Standard, Power + Boost mode Display 10.2-inch tilt-adjustable TFT touchscreen Full-digital TFT cluster Connectivity SmartXonnect with NavPro navigation, OTA updates Bluetooth smartphone connectivity Chassis Type Aluminium twin-spar frame Underbone frame Front Suspension Telescopic fork Telescopic fork Rear Suspension Offset monoshock Twin shock absorbers Brakes (F/R) Disc / Disc with ABS Disc / Drum (combined braking) Wheels 12-inch alloy wheels 14-inch alloy wheels Battery Type Fixed, liquid-cooled Removable, air-cooled Lighting Full LED Full LED Target User Tech-oriented performance EV riders Urban commuters seeking sporty practicality View All Prev Next

Design and styling

The TVS X is designed like a concept vehicle come to life. Its exposed frame, sharp body lines, and large floating TFT touchscreen make it one of the most futuristic-looking scooters on Indian roads. It’s unmistakably bold and built to stand out.

The Yamaha Aerox E, on the other hand, brings familiar sporty styling from its petrol sibling into the EV world. It features a muscular front apron, aerodynamic panels, and sharp LED lighting. While not as radical as the TVS X, it’s more conventionally sporty and youthful.

Performance and ride experience

The TVS X focuses on delivering premium performance. With its 11 kW motor, 40 Nm torque and liquid-cooled battery, it offers quick acceleration, high top speeds, and consistent output even during extended rides. It feels like an electric motorcycle disguised as a scooter.

The Yamaha Aerox E is slightly milder in performance at 9.4 kW but the torque output is higher at 48 Nm. Its dual removable battery setup provides flexibility for home charging, and its torque-rich motor ensures brisk acceleration in city traffic. The 14-inch wheels and lighter weight make it agile and stable.

Features and technology

TVS goes all-out with technology on the X. The 10.2-inch touchscreen supports navigation, vehicle telemetry, ride statistics, OTA updates, and customizable ride modes. It even features keyless access and voice assistance in some variants.

The Aerox E focuses on convenience and everyday usability. You get Bluetooth connectivity, app-based controls, keyless entry, multiple riding modes, and Boost mode for instant power. The removable batteries make it especially apartment-friendly.

Ride comfort and handling

The TVS X rides on 12-inch wheels with wide tyres, giving it great grip and sporty handling. The aluminum frame and monoshock suspension setup are tuned for performance but remain comfortable enough for daily riding.

The Yamaha Aerox E uses 14-inch wheels, which should offer better stability over rough roads and higher ground clearance. As of now, we do not know how it rides because the scooter has not yet been launched.

Verdict

Both scooters are trying to set benchmarks in their own way. Choose the TVS X if you want the most advanced, tech-loaded, and high-performance electric scooter in India. It’s bold, fast, and futuristic. Wait for the Yamaha Aerox E if you prefer a sport-inspired EV that’s more practical, with removable batteries and daily usability.