Yamaha XSR 155 vs Honda CB 350 RS: Which neo retro motorcycle should you get?
Yamaha XSR 155 vs Honda CB350 RS — we compare design, performance, features, pricing and ride experience to find out which neo-retro motorcycle suits you best.
The neo-retro motorcycle segment in India is heating up, with bikes blending classic design with modern technology. Among the latest contenders are the Yamaha XSR 155 and the Honda CB350 RS. While both cater to riders who appreciate timeless styling with a modern twist, they differ significantly in performance, size, and overall personality. Let’s see which one deserves a spot in your garage.
Yamaha XSR 155 vs Honda CB350 RS — Full Specification Comparison
|Category
|Yamaha XSR 155
|Honda CB350 RS
|Engine Type
|Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Air-cooled, 4-stroke SI engine
|Displacement
|155 cc
|348.36 cc
|Bore x Stroke
|58.0 x 58.7 mm
|70.0 x 90.5 mm
|Maximum Power
|13.5 kW (18.4 PS) @ 10,000 rpm
|15.5 kW (21 PS) @ 5,500 rpm
|Maximum Torque
|14.2 Nm @ 7,500 rpm
|30 Nm @ 3,000 rpm
|Fuel System
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Transmission
|Constant Mesh, 6-Speed
|5-Speed
|Clutch Type
|Wet, Multiple Disc
|Assist and Slipper Clutch
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Air Cooled
|E20 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|Yes
|Frame Type
|DeltaBox Frame
|Half Duplex Cradle Frame
|Front Suspension
|Upside-down Forks
|Telescopic
|Rear Suspension
|Link-type Monoshock
|Twin Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
|Front Brake
|Hydraulic Disc
|Disc (310 mm, Twin Piston)
|Rear Brake
|Hydraulic Disc
|Disc (240 mm, Single Piston)
|ABS Type
|Dual Channel
|Dual Channel
|Front Tyre
|100/80-17M/C 52P Tubeless
|100/90-19M/C 57H Tubeless
|Rear Tyre
|140/70R-17M/C 66H Tubeless
|150/70-17M/C 69H Tubeless
|Wheel Type
|Alloy
|Alloy
|Battery
|12V, 4.0Ah (10HR)
|12V, 6.0Ah
|Headlight
|LED
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|LED
|Turn Indicators
|LED
|LED
|Instrument Cluster
|Full Digital Round LCD
|Digi-Analog Meter
|Bluetooth / Connectivity
|Y-Connect (Smartphone Link)
|Honda RoadSync (Optional)
|Traction Control
|Equipped
|Equipped
|Eco Indicator / Gear Indicator
|Yes
|Yes
|Seat Type
|Tuck & Roll Single Piece
|Saddle-Type Seat
|Length (mm)
|2005
|2171
|Width (mm)
|805
|782
|Height (mm)
|1080
|1097
|Wheelbase (mm)
|1325
|1441
|Ground Clearance (mm)
|120
|168
|Seat Height (mm)
|810
|800
|Kerb Weight (kg)
|137
|180
|Fuel Tank Capacity (L)
|10
|15
|Special Features
|VVA (Variable Valve Actuation), Traction Control, LED lights
|Assist & Slipper Clutch, Traction Control, Hazard Switch, Voice Control
|Colour Options
|Metallic Grey, Metallic Blue, Vivid Red, Greyish Green Metallic
|Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Yellow, Mat Axis Grey Metallic
|Brand Tagline
|"Retro Sport" — Old-school looks with modern performance
|"Live Your Story" — Timeless classic with modern reliability
Design and styling
Both motorcycles exude vintage charm but approach it differently. The Yamaha XSR 155 draws inspiration from the brand’s legendary RX and RD models, featuring a round LED headlamp, tuck-and-roll seat, and minimalist bodywork that screams “retro sport.” It feels youthful and custom-ready, appealing to riders who love compact and agile machines.
In contrast, the Honda CB350 RS carries a more muscular stance. Its sculpted fuel tank, smoked black fender, and bold dual-tone colours give it a premium roadster feel. The chrome accents and retro-inspired round headlamp complete the look, adding a touch of sophistication.
Performance and ride quality
Under the skin, the XSR 155 borrows the tried-and-tested 155cc VVA engine from the R15 and MT-15. It’s liquid-cooled and rev-happy, ideal for city rides and spirited weekend runs. The DeltaBox frame should add agility and precision, making it one of the best-handling motorcycles in its class.
Meanwhile, the CB350 RS focuses on relaxed, torquey performance. Its 348cc single-cylinder engine delivers strong low-end grunt, perfect for cruising. The assist and slipper clutch ensure smoother gear shifts, while the 19-inch front wheel enhances stability on highways and rough roads.
(Also read: Yamaha XSR155 is finally here: 5 things you need to know)
Features and technology
Yamaha’s XSR 155 impresses with modern features like a full-digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, traction control, and smartphone connectivity via Y-Connect. Despite its small displacement, it feels tech-savvy and future-ready.
Honda’s CB350 RS brings its own set of premium features — a digi-analog cluster, dual-channel ABS, traction control, assist and slipper clutch, and Bluetooth connectivity via Honda RoadSync on higher variants.
Ride comfort and handling
Weighing just 137 kg, the XSR 155 should be effortless to handle, especially in congested urban environments. The slightly raised seat height gives a commanding view of the road
The CB350 RS, on the other hand, offers a more planted and comfortable ride, thanks to its long wheelbase and cushioned saddle. It’s better suited for highway cruising and relaxed weekend rides rather than aggressive corner carving.
Verdict
The choice between the Yamaha XSR 155 and the Honda CB350 RS depends on what kind of rider you are.
If you want a lightweight, stylish, and agile city bike with a peppy engine and modern features, the Yamaha XSR 155 is the better pick.
However, if you prefer a more mature, powerful, and classic roadster with a commanding presence and effortless torque, the Honda CB350 RS makes a stronger case for itself.
Both motorcycles celebrate retro charm, but they tell two very different stories — one about youthful energy, the other about timeless confidence. This shows in the way both motorcycles are priced as well. The CB 350 RS starts at ₹1.97 lakh ex-showroom whereas the XSR 155 is priced at ₹1.50 lakh ex-showroom, introductory.