Yamaha XSR 155 vs Honda CB 350 RS: Which neo retro motorcycle should you get?

The neo-retro motorcycle segment in India is heating up, with bikes blending classic design with modern technology. Among the latest contenders are the Yamaha XSR 155 and the Honda CB350 RS. While both cater to riders who appreciate timeless styling with a modern twist, they differ significantly in performance, size, and overall personality. Let’s see which one deserves a spot in your garage. Modern retro duel: Yamaha XSR 155 (left) and Honda CB350 RS (right) redefine classic motorcycling for a new generation

Yamaha XSR 155 vs Honda CB350 RS — Full Specification Comparison Category Yamaha XSR 155 Honda CB350 RS Engine Type Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve Air-cooled, 4-stroke SI engine Displacement 155 cc 348.36 cc Bore x Stroke 58.0 x 58.7 mm 70.0 x 90.5 mm Maximum Power 13.5 kW (18.4 PS) @ 10,000 rpm 15.5 kW (21 PS) @ 5,500 rpm Maximum Torque 14.2 Nm @ 7,500 rpm 30 Nm @ 3,000 rpm Fuel System Fuel Injection Fuel Injection Transmission Constant Mesh, 6-Speed 5-Speed Clutch Type Wet, Multiple Disc Assist and Slipper Clutch Cooling System Liquid Cooled Air Cooled E20 Fuel Compatible Yes Yes Frame Type DeltaBox Frame Half Duplex Cradle Frame Front Suspension Upside-down Forks Telescopic Rear Suspension Link-type Monoshock Twin Hydraulic Shock Absorbers Front Brake Hydraulic Disc Disc (310 mm, Twin Piston) Rear Brake Hydraulic Disc Disc (240 mm, Single Piston) ABS Type Dual Channel Dual Channel Front Tyre 100/80-17M/C 52P Tubeless 100/90-19M/C 57H Tubeless Rear Tyre 140/70R-17M/C 66H Tubeless 150/70-17M/C 69H Tubeless Wheel Type Alloy Alloy Battery 12V, 4.0Ah (10HR) 12V, 6.0Ah Headlight LED LED Tail Light LED LED Turn Indicators LED LED Instrument Cluster Full Digital Round LCD Digi-Analog Meter Bluetooth / Connectivity Y-Connect (Smartphone Link) Honda RoadSync (Optional) Traction Control Equipped Equipped Eco Indicator / Gear Indicator Yes Yes Seat Type Tuck & Roll Single Piece Saddle-Type Seat Length (mm) 2005 2171 Width (mm) 805 782 Height (mm) 1080 1097 Wheelbase (mm) 1325 1441 Ground Clearance (mm) 120 168 Seat Height (mm) 810 800 Kerb Weight (kg) 137 180 Fuel Tank Capacity (L) 10 15 Special Features VVA (Variable Valve Actuation), Traction Control, LED lights Assist & Slipper Clutch, Traction Control, Hazard Switch, Voice Control Colour Options Metallic Grey, Metallic Blue, Vivid Red, Greyish Green Metallic Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Yellow, Mat Axis Grey Metallic Brand Tagline "Retro Sport" — Old-school looks with modern performance "Live Your Story" — Timeless classic with modern reliability View All Prev Next

Design and styling

Both motorcycles exude vintage charm but approach it differently. The Yamaha XSR 155 draws inspiration from the brand’s legendary RX and RD models, featuring a round LED headlamp, tuck-and-roll seat, and minimalist bodywork that screams “retro sport.” It feels youthful and custom-ready, appealing to riders who love compact and agile machines.

In contrast, the Honda CB350 RS carries a more muscular stance. Its sculpted fuel tank, smoked black fender, and bold dual-tone colours give it a premium roadster feel. The chrome accents and retro-inspired round headlamp complete the look, adding a touch of sophistication.

Performance and ride quality

Under the skin, the XSR 155 borrows the tried-and-tested 155cc VVA engine from the R15 and MT-15. It’s liquid-cooled and rev-happy, ideal for city rides and spirited weekend runs. The DeltaBox frame should add agility and precision, making it one of the best-handling motorcycles in its class.

Meanwhile, the CB350 RS focuses on relaxed, torquey performance. Its 348cc single-cylinder engine delivers strong low-end grunt, perfect for cruising. The assist and slipper clutch ensure smoother gear shifts, while the 19-inch front wheel enhances stability on highways and rough roads.

Features and technology

Yamaha’s XSR 155 impresses with modern features like a full-digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, traction control, and smartphone connectivity via Y-Connect. Despite its small displacement, it feels tech-savvy and future-ready.

Honda’s CB350 RS brings its own set of premium features — a digi-analog cluster, dual-channel ABS, traction control, assist and slipper clutch, and Bluetooth connectivity via Honda RoadSync on higher variants.

Ride comfort and handling

Weighing just 137 kg, the XSR 155 should be effortless to handle, especially in congested urban environments. The slightly raised seat height gives a commanding view of the road

The CB350 RS, on the other hand, offers a more planted and comfortable ride, thanks to its long wheelbase and cushioned saddle. It’s better suited for highway cruising and relaxed weekend rides rather than aggressive corner carving.

Verdict

The choice between the Yamaha XSR 155 and the Honda CB350 RS depends on what kind of rider you are.

If you want a lightweight, stylish, and agile city bike with a peppy engine and modern features, the Yamaha XSR 155 is the better pick.

However, if you prefer a more mature, powerful, and classic roadster with a commanding presence and effortless torque, the Honda CB350 RS makes a stronger case for itself.

Both motorcycles celebrate retro charm, but they tell two very different stories — one about youthful energy, the other about timeless confidence. This shows in the way both motorcycles are priced as well. The CB 350 RS starts at ₹1.97 lakh ex-showroom whereas the XSR 155 is priced at ₹1.50 lakh ex-showroom, introductory.