Nov 12, 2025
Yamaha XSR 155 vs Honda CB 350 RS: Which neo retro motorcycle should you get?

Yamaha XSR 155 vs Honda CB350 RS — we compare design, performance, features, pricing and ride experience to find out which neo-retro motorcycle suits you best.

The neo-retro motorcycle segment in India is heating up, with bikes blending classic design with modern technology. Among the latest contenders are the Yamaha XSR 155 and the Honda CB350 RS. While both cater to riders who appreciate timeless styling with a modern twist, they differ significantly in performance, size, and overall personality. Let’s see which one deserves a spot in your garage.

Modern retro duel: Yamaha XSR 155 (left) and Honda CB350 RS (right) redefine classic motorcycling for a new generation
Yamaha XSR 155 vs Honda CB350 RS — Full Specification Comparison

CategoryYamaha XSR 155Honda CB350 RS
Engine TypeLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valveAir-cooled, 4-stroke SI engine
Displacement155 cc348.36 cc
Bore x Stroke58.0 x 58.7 mm70.0 x 90.5 mm
Maximum Power13.5 kW (18.4 PS) @ 10,000 rpm15.5 kW (21 PS) @ 5,500 rpm
Maximum Torque14.2 Nm @ 7,500 rpm30 Nm @ 3,000 rpm
Fuel SystemFuel InjectionFuel Injection
TransmissionConstant Mesh, 6-Speed5-Speed
Clutch TypeWet, Multiple DiscAssist and Slipper Clutch
Cooling SystemLiquid CooledAir Cooled
E20 Fuel CompatibleYesYes
Frame TypeDeltaBox FrameHalf Duplex Cradle Frame
Front SuspensionUpside-down ForksTelescopic
Rear SuspensionLink-type MonoshockTwin Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front BrakeHydraulic DiscDisc (310 mm, Twin Piston)
Rear BrakeHydraulic DiscDisc (240 mm, Single Piston)
ABS TypeDual ChannelDual Channel
Front Tyre100/80-17M/C 52P Tubeless100/90-19M/C 57H Tubeless
Rear Tyre140/70R-17M/C 66H Tubeless150/70-17M/C 69H Tubeless
Wheel TypeAlloyAlloy
Battery12V, 4.0Ah (10HR)12V, 6.0Ah
HeadlightLEDLED
Tail LightLEDLED
Turn IndicatorsLEDLED
Instrument ClusterFull Digital Round LCDDigi-Analog Meter
Bluetooth / ConnectivityY-Connect (Smartphone Link)Honda RoadSync (Optional)
Traction ControlEquippedEquipped
Eco Indicator / Gear IndicatorYesYes
Seat TypeTuck & Roll Single PieceSaddle-Type Seat
Length (mm)20052171
Width (mm)805782
Height (mm)10801097
Wheelbase (mm)13251441
Ground Clearance (mm)120168
Seat Height (mm)810800
Kerb Weight (kg)137180
Fuel Tank Capacity (L)1015
Special FeaturesVVA (Variable Valve Actuation), Traction Control, LED lightsAssist & Slipper Clutch, Traction Control, Hazard Switch, Voice Control
Colour OptionsMetallic Grey, Metallic Blue, Vivid Red, Greyish Green MetallicRebel Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Yellow, Mat Axis Grey Metallic
Brand Tagline"Retro Sport" — Old-school looks with modern performance"Live Your Story" — Timeless classic with modern reliability

Design and styling

Both motorcycles exude vintage charm but approach it differently. The Yamaha XSR 155 draws inspiration from the brand’s legendary RX and RD models, featuring a round LED headlamp, tuck-and-roll seat, and minimalist bodywork that screams “retro sport.” It feels youthful and custom-ready, appealing to riders who love compact and agile machines.

In contrast, the Honda CB350 RS carries a more muscular stance. Its sculpted fuel tank, smoked black fender, and bold dual-tone colours give it a premium roadster feel. The chrome accents and retro-inspired round headlamp complete the look, adding a touch of sophistication.

Performance and ride quality

Under the skin, the XSR 155 borrows the tried-and-tested 155cc VVA engine from the R15 and MT-15. It’s liquid-cooled and rev-happy, ideal for city rides and spirited weekend runs. The DeltaBox frame should add agility and precision, making it one of the best-handling motorcycles in its class.

Meanwhile, the CB350 RS focuses on relaxed, torquey performance. Its 348cc single-cylinder engine delivers strong low-end grunt, perfect for cruising. The assist and slipper clutch ensure smoother gear shifts, while the 19-inch front wheel enhances stability on highways and rough roads.

(Also read: Yamaha XSR155 is finally here: 5 things you need to know)

Features and technology

Yamaha’s XSR 155 impresses with modern features like a full-digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, dual-channel ABS, traction control, and smartphone connectivity via Y-Connect. Despite its small displacement, it feels tech-savvy and future-ready.

Honda’s CB350 RS brings its own set of premium features — a digi-analog cluster, dual-channel ABS, traction control, assist and slipper clutch, and Bluetooth connectivity via Honda RoadSync on higher variants.

Ride comfort and handling

Weighing just 137 kg, the XSR 155 should be effortless to handle, especially in congested urban environments. The slightly raised seat height gives a commanding view of the road

The CB350 RS, on the other hand, offers a more planted and comfortable ride, thanks to its long wheelbase and cushioned saddle. It’s better suited for highway cruising and relaxed weekend rides rather than aggressive corner carving.

Verdict

The choice between the Yamaha XSR 155 and the Honda CB350 RS depends on what kind of rider you are.

If you want a lightweight, stylish, and agile city bike with a peppy engine and modern features, the Yamaha XSR 155 is the better pick.

However, if you prefer a more mature, powerful, and classic roadster with a commanding presence and effortless torque, the Honda CB350 RS makes a stronger case for itself.

Both motorcycles celebrate retro charm, but they tell two very different stories — one about youthful energy, the other about timeless confidence. This shows in the way both motorcycles are priced as well. The CB 350 RS starts at 1.97 lakh ex-showroom whereas the XSR 155 is priced at 1.50 lakh ex-showroom, introductory.

