Yamaha XSR155 neo-retro motorcycle makes India debut: Everything you need to know

After around 6 years of anticipation, the Yamaha XSR155 has finally reached our shores, joining the Japanese manufacturer’s premium 155 cc lineup. Derived from the R15 V4 and MT-15’s platform, the new neo-retro roadster is among the first of 10 new models to be launched in India by the end of 2026 as part of Yamaha’s product offensive. The Yamaha XSR155 features the same engine and chassis the underpins the likes of the R15 V4 and the MT-15

Yamaha XSR155: At a glance

Category Details Model Name Yamaha XSR155 Price (Ex-showroom, India) ₹ 1,49,990 (introductory) Type Neo-Retro Roadster Engine 155 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-valve, SOHC with VVA Power Output 18.1 bhp @ 10,000 rpm Torque Output 14.2 Nm @ 7,500 rpm Gearbox 6-speed with Assist & Slipper Clutch Frame Type Deltabox Frame Front Suspension Upside-Down Telescopic Fork Rear Suspension Monoshock (Link-Type) Brakes Disc (Front & Rear) with Dual-Channel ABS Tyres / Wheels 17-inch Alloy Wheels Kerb Weight 134 kg Seat Height 810 mm Ground Clearance 175 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 10.4 litres Lighting Full-LED (Headlamp & Taillight) Instrument Console Negative LCD Display with Y-Connect App Support Connectivity Call/SMS Alerts, Geo-Fencing, Mileage Tracker Safety Features Traction Control, Dual-Channel ABS Colour Options Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Greyish Green Metallic, Metallic Blue Accessory Packages Scrambler Kit and Café Racer Kit (Optional) View All Prev Next

Neo-retro design

The Yamaha XSR155 brings a neo-retro design, distinguished by its circular LED headlamp and taillight, a sculpted teardrop fuel tank, and a single-piece scrambler-style seat that reinforces its old-fashioned demeanour. The upright riding posture is aided by wide handlebars in place of the R15 V4’s clip-ons, making it equally suited for daily rides and laidback cruising. Compact proportions, a lightweight body, and 17-inch alloys round off the XSR155’s clean and utilitarian aesthetic. Yamaha offers the motorcycle in four colour options, including Metallic Grey, Vivid Red, Greyish Green Metallic, and Metallic Blue.

Tried-and-true platform

The XSR155 is powered by the proven 155 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque

The XSR155 carries over Yamaha’s trusted 155 cc liquid-cooled, four-valve single-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. This is the same motor that is found on the R15 and the MT-15 and is known for its reliability and refinement. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch, delivering 18.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

R15 V4 underpinnings

The engine is housed within the deltabox frame carried over from the R15, while suspension duties are handled by upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock linked to the swingarm. The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes at both ends, supported by dual-channel ABS for added safety. While ground clearance remains low at 175 mm, the bike offers an accessible 810 mm seat height and a 134 kg kerb weight.

Barebones feature set

The XSR155 remains relatively simple on the feature front. It gets all-LED treatment and a negative LCD instrument cluster that displays the essentials. Riders can connect their smartphones via the Y-Connect app for call/SMS/email alerts, geo-fencing, mileage tracker, and more. Yamaha has also thrown in a traction control system for added reassurance on slippery roads.

Pricing and options

The XSR155 is among the first of 10 new Yamaha models scheduled to launch in India by the end of 2026

The Yamaha XSR155’s price starts at an introductory ₹1,49,990 (ex-showroom). While it currently undercuts the MT-15 streetfighter ( ₹1.55 lakh, ex-showroom), it remains to be seen how far the XSR’s price jumps after the offer period ends.

Alongside the standard version, Yamaha is offering two optional accessory packages, Scrambler and Café Racer, allowing riders to personalise their XSR155’s appearance and ergonomics. The Scrambler kit enhances the XSR155’s rugged appeal with additions such as a fly screen, bar end mirrors, knee pads, a new seat cover, and a side number plate. The Café Racer kit focuses on a sportier aesthetic with a headlamp cowl, side covers, and a cafe racer-style seat with a hump. Common equipment includes adjustable clutch and brake levers, side radiator guards, and a license plate holder.