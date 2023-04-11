Maruti Suzuki hikes car prices: Swift, Ciaz, Dzire now cost…

Maruti Suzuki India has hiked the prices of six of its models with the new costs effective from April. Maruti joins rival Tata Motors and two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp, who have also said they would raise prices by 5% and 2% respectively, as they grapple with increased costs to meet new emission norms.

Popular hatchbacks like Swift, Celerio and WagonR have witnessed a price hike. (HT REPRESENTATIONAL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Popular hatchbacks like Swift, Celerio and WagonR as well as other models like Dzire, Ciaz and XL6 have seen a price rise of up to ₹15,000 with minimum hike of ₹1,500.

Check latest prices as per HT's sister publication HT Auto's report:

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is one of the models that has seen the lowest price rise of ₹1,500. The revised starting price of one of India’s top-selling Maruti cars, is ₹5.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The WagonR’s high-end variant retails at around ₹7.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The price of Maruti Suzuki Celerio has also been increased by ₹1,500 and is now available at a starting price of ₹5.36 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXi variant. The top-end ZXi+ AMT model now costs ₹7.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Various models of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz have witnessed a price hike of up to ₹11,000. The Sigma, Alpha and Alpha Automatic variants have become dearer by ₹10,500. The Delta and Delta Automatic is now costlier by ₹6,500. The Zeta and Zeta Automatic models of the Ciaz, which pose stiff competition to Honda City and Hyundai Verna among others in the compact sedan segment, are now more expensive by ₹11,000.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

The biggest price hike has been recorded for the three-row XL6 MPV, which is now dearer by ₹15,000. Launched in 2022, the price of the new generation XL6 now starts at ₹11.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The starting rate of Maruti Suzuki Swift is now ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹8.97 lakh (ex-showroom) after a hike of ₹5,000 in the price tag.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

India's best-selling sedan Maruti Suzuki Dzire’s price has risen by ₹7,500. The car, which rivals the likes of Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura among others, now carries a starting price tag of ₹6.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritu Maria Johny Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture....view detail