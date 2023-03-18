Maruti Suzuki launches CNG version of Brezza SUV. Check features and specifications

Maruti Suzuki has launched a CNG version of its Brezza SUV, making it the fourteenth car in the company's lineup to have a CNG kit. Brezza CNG has been introduced in as many as four variants, with a starting price of ₹9.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXi variant, going up to ₹12.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the ZXi Dual Tone variant. The middle trims, VXi and ZXi, are available for ₹10.49 lakh and ₹11.89 lakh (both ex-showroom), respectively.

“We are confident that the hot and techy Brezza will once again disrupt the segment with the S-CNG version. It will be the perfect choice for people looking for a sustainable, safe and high-performance city-bred SUV,” said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Powertrain

The model is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, which generates 98 hp of maximum power and 136 Nm peak torque, respectively. In CNG mode, however, the maximum power gets reduced to 85 hp, and peak torque to 121 Nm.

Fuel efficiency

According to the homegrown manufacturer, this latest version of the SUV offers a fuel efficiency of 25.51 km/kg, and comes only with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

CNG specific changes

CNG specific changes introduced by Maruti Suzuki in Brezza CNG are: a CNG fuel lid that is integrated into the petrol filler space; a dedicated CNG drive mode, digital and analogue CNG fuel gauges, and an illuminated fuel change-over switch.

Features

There are features such as an electric sunroof, cruise control, SmartPlay Pro infotainment system (with support to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), alloy wheels, keyless entry, push button to start/stop the engine, and more.

