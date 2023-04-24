Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx SUV at 7.46 lakh: All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched its Fronx SUV, months after unveiling the model at January's Auto Expo in Delhi. Based on the automaker's Baleno car, Fronx has been given a starting price of ₹7.46 crore (ex-showroom), which goes up to ₹13.13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a Baleno-based SUV.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Customers can purchase the SUV from Maruti Suzuki's Nexa dealership of cars.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variants and colours

The company is offering Fronx across five variants, and as many as eight colour schemes. The variants are Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. The colour options, meanwhile are Arctic White, Earthen Brown, Earthen Brown (with Bluish Black roof), Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red, Opulent Red (with Bluish Black Roof), Splendid Silver, and Splendid Silver (with Bluish Black roof).

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Variant prices

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Sigma 1.2 MT ₹ 7.46 lakh Delta 1.2 MT ₹ 8.32 lakh Delta 1.2 AMT ₹ 8.87 lakh Delta+ 1.2 MT ₹ 8.72 lakh Delta+ 1.2 AMT ₹ 9.27 lakh Delta+ 1.0 MT ₹ 9.72 lakh Zeta 1.0 MT ₹ 10.55 lakh Zeta 1.0 AT ₹ 12.05 lakh Alpha 1.0 MT ₹ 11.47 lakh Alpha 1.0 AT ₹ 12.97 lakh Alpha 1.0 MT dual-tone ₹ 11.63 lakh Alpha 1.0 AT dual-tone ₹ 13.13 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It will be available in two engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, and a 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet unit.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Features

Fronx comes with features such as a head-up display unit, a 9-inch infotainment screen, four speakers plus two tweeter setup, Suzuki Connect telematics, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, engine start-stop, cruise control, front footwell illumination, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Safety features

For passenger safety, Maruti Suzuki has equipped the SUV with features like a 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), hill-hold assist, four airbags etc. The manufacturer also claims the model is based on the in-house HEARTECT platform, which gives the car a safe shell, as well as structural rigidity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON