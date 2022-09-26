Home / Car Bike / Maruti Suzuki launches Grand Vitara, pricing begins at 10.45 lakh

Maruti Suzuki launches Grand Vitara, pricing begins at 10.45 lakh

Published on Sep 26, 2022 03:04 PM IST

The mid-size SUV has already received at least 55,000 bookings.

The managing director and chief executive officer of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) Hisashi Takeuchi poses with the new SUV Grand Vitara during its global unveiling ceremony in Gurgaon on July 20, 2022. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched Grand Vitara, its mid-size SUV, at a starting price of 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). According to HT Auto, the car has already received at least 55,000 bookings, and, with the festive season around the car, more bookings are likely to be made.

Here are a few things to know about Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara:

(1.) The car's features include a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, wireless charger, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, front-ventilated seats, keyless entry, rear AC vents, push button to start/stop the engine, USB port, 9-inch thick touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and CarPlay support etc.

(2.) The SUV gets a 1.5-litre petrol motor under its hood. In the car's strong-hybrid version, the engine is mated to a battery, and produces 115hp power and 141Nm torque. The engine in mild-hybrid version generates 103hp power and 135Nm torque.

(3.) Grand Vitara is available in the following variants: Smart-Hybrid Sigma MT ( 10.45 lakh), Delta MT ( 11.90 lakh), Delta AT ( 13.40 lakh), Zeta MT ( 13.89 lakh), Zeta AT ( 15.39 lakh), Alpha MT ( 15.39 lakh), Alpha AT ( 16.89 lakh), Alpha MT WD ( 16.89 lakh), Electric Hybrid Zeta + ECVT ( 17.99 lakh), and Electric Alpha + ECVT ( 19.49 lakh).

(4.) Also, it has these colour options: Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Chestnut Brown, Opulent Red, Black roof with Arctic White, Black roof with Splendid Silver, and Black roof with Opulent Red.

(5.) Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara and Toyota's Hydryer have been jointly developed by the two automobile giants. Both the models will manufactured from Toyota's facility in Karnataka.

    HT News Desk

maruti suzuki
