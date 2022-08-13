Maruti Suzuki launches Swift S-CNG in India. Details here

Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG variant of Swift. The Swift S-CNG is available in Vxi and Zxi trims. Swift CNG Vxi has been priced at ₹7.77 lakh while customers can buy the Zxi trim at ₹8.45 lakh.

The Swift S-CNG is powered with a 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, which generates 77.49PS of power and 98.5Nm of torque, a report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan said on Friday. The car has a 5-speed gearbox.

The car has a mileage of 30.90 Km/kg, making it the most fuel-efficient premium hatchback in India, the Live Hindustan report on Friday added.

The dimensions of the Swift S-CNG are as follows: length- 3,845 mm; height- 1,530 mm; width- 1,735 mm and wheelbase- 2,450 mm.

No changes have been made to the car's design and not many changes have been made to its features. When it comes to safety, the Swift S-CNG has an anti-lock braking system, EBD, airbags, reverse parking sensor, rear camera, hill hold assist and electronic stability control.

Apart from CNG, Swift is available in petrol. It had emerged as the second-most sold car in India in the first six months of 2022 with more than 91,000 units sold.

Maruti Suzuki, which sells every second car in the country, has a good range of CNG cars such as Alto, WagonR, Dzire and Celerio among others.

The company reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending June 30. Maruti Suzuki posted a figure of ₹1,036 crore against ₹475 crore this time last fiscal when sales were struck low by Covid.

Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava had recently said that the company will increase its production and aims to produce 20 lakh units in the ongoing fiscal with improving availability of semiconductors.

