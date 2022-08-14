Maruti Suzuki to launch 3rd generation Alto K10 on August 18

Maruti Suzuki will launch the third generation of Alto K10 on August 18. Customers can book the car by visiting Maruti Suzuki's website or by paying a visit to their nearest Arena dealership.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The company recently uploaded a teaser of the Alto K10 on its YouTube channel, giving glimpses of the car's interior and exterior body. Some photographs of the car have already been leaked online.

Live Hindustan reported that the new Alto K10 gets a large radiator grille, raised bonnet, round headlights with integrated turn signals and square-shaped taillights.

The interior of the car might come in an all-black tone, the report added. The leaked photographs showed window controls along with manually-adjustable exterior mirrors and air-conditioning switches.

The Alto K10 can also get a large touchscreen infotainment system and semi-digital instrument cluster, the Live Hindustan report also said.

The car will be powered by the S-Presso's K10C 1.0-litre, inline-three, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It will have a five-speed manual or AMT transmission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from launching the third generation Alto K10, Maruti Suzuki will also launch two more cars- Grand Vitara and YTB SUV in the next six months.

The Grand Vitara will be open for sale from September while YTB will be launched latest by February next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON