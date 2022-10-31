Maruti Suzuki to launch CNG variant of Brezza SUV: Reports

According to reports, Maruti Suzuki will soon launch an updated CNG version of its SUV, Brezza. The CNG powertrain, reports say, will be made available in all the existing variants of the car (LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+) as an optional powertrain. Also, as per HT Auto, Maruti Suzuki is likely to offer automatic transmission with the CNG powertrain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On CNG, Brezza's power output is expected to be around 86 hp, while torque output is expected to be 121 Nm; at present, the maximum power output is 102 hp, while peak torque output is 137 Nm. Price range, on the other hand, is likely to begin at ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Originally launched in 2016, the SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, while it has transmission options such as a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It also has a Smart Hybrid system.

In the market, Brezza competes against Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Hyundai Venue. Its price starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹13.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In June, the manufacturer launched the car's ‘second-generation’ avatar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail