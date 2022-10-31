Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maruti Suzuki to launch CNG variant of Brezza SUV: Reports

Published on Oct 31, 2022 03:13 PM IST

The CNG variant, once launched, may have a starting price of ₹8.75 lakh, the reports said.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

According to reports, Maruti Suzuki will soon launch an updated CNG version of its SUV, Brezza. The CNG powertrain, reports say, will be made available in all the existing variants of the car (LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+) as an optional powertrain. Also, as per HT Auto, Maruti Suzuki is likely to offer automatic transmission with the CNG powertrain.

On CNG, Brezza's power output is expected to be around 86 hp, while torque output is expected to be 121 Nm; at present, the maximum power output is 102 hp, while peak torque output is 137 Nm. Price range, on the other hand, is likely to begin at 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Originally launched in 2016, the SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, while it has transmission options such as a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It also has a Smart Hybrid system.

In the market, Brezza competes against Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Hyundai Venue. Its price starts at 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

In June, the manufacturer launched the car's ‘second-generation’ avatar.

