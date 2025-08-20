Maruti Suzuki to launch new Hyundai Creta-rival on September 3rd

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch its new mid-size SUV in India on September 3, 2025, and it will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Internally codenamed Y17, it is currently referred to as the Maruti Escudo, but the final production name could change at launch. The new model will be retailed through Maruti’s Arena dealerships, positioned above the Brezza but below the Grand Vitara. Personalised Offers on Hyundai Creta N Line Check Offers Check Offers AI-generated representative image of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Escudo

The new SUV will mark Maruti Suzuki’s second entry into the midsize SUV space, a segment currently led by the Creta, with other competitors including the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Honda Elevate. With this launch, the company aims to strengthen its position in one of the most competitive segments in the Indian passenger vehicles market.

Maruti Suzuki Escudo SUV: Powertrains

While official details are yet to be confirmed, the Escudo SUV is expected to share its powertrain with the Grand Vitara. Reports suggest multiple powertrain options, including the 1.5-litre strong hybrid, which offers a combined output of 150 bhp and 263 Nm, mated to an e-CVT.

The SUV is further expected to come with a 1.5-litre K15 naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 100 hp, with an optional CNG variant delivering 88 hp. Notably, the Escudo can be the first Maruti model to feature an underbody CNG kit, which frees up more boot space. A 4WD option is also said to be under consideration, as the Grand Vitara’s mild hybrid unit is compatible with Suzuki’s AllGrip Select AWD system.

Maruti Escudo: Features

The Escudo is expected to bring a competitive tech suite to stay in line with consumer expectations of the midsize SUV segment. Features expected are Level-2 ADAS and a powered tailgate. The cabin may be fitted with ventilated front seats, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Maruti Escudo: Pricing and Availability

The Maruti Escudo will take its seat as Arena’s new flagship model, positioned between the Brezza and Grand Vitara. Prices are expected to start around ₹9–10 lakh for the base variant, going up to ₹18–19 lakh (all ex-showroom) for the top trims. Bookings and variant details are likely to be revealed closer to launch.