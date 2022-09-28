Maruti Suzuki to launch these cars in early 2023, unveiling at Auto Expo. Details here

Maruti Suzuki, which recently debuted its mid-size SUV, Grand Vitara, which it co-developed with Toyota, will, in early 2023, add more cars to its lineup in the country. As per a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan, the Indian auto giant will launch Baleno Cross and Jimny 5 (both SUVs), as well as the next generation model of its Swift hatchback. The three cars will be unveiled at the Auto Expo in Delhi in January, the report said.

Baleno compact SUV: Based on Maruti Suzuki's Heartect platform, the Baleno Cross is expected to come with a BS6 booster turbojet engine equipped with mild hybrid technology. It may be offered with the 1.5-litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol motor with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Jimny: Likely to have 5 doors, this version of Jimny may have length and ground clearance of 3,850mm and 210mm respectively. It may have the latest smartphone connectivity, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. A 1.5-litre K15C Dualjet petrol engine would generate 103bhp power and 137Nm torque. The model is expected to have a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Swift: Also based on the Heartect platform, this hatchback is likely to be given a 1.2-litre K12N Dualjet petrol engine. The car may come with both manual and automatic gearboxes, as well as a factory-fitted CNG kit.

