Maruti Suzuki to recall 7,213 units of Baleno RS model over vacuum pump issue

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Apr 22, 2023 03:41 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki to call back Baleno RS model due to suspected defect in vacuum pump.

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it is recalling 7,213 units of its Baleno RS model due to a suspected defect in vacuum pump, which assists brake function.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS.(AP file photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS.(AP file photo)

The recall will impact vehicles manufactured between October 27, 2016 and November 1, 2019, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in vacuum pump, which assists the brake function. In a rare case, the affected vehicle may require increased effort in brake pedal application," it said.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for replacement of the defective parts, free of cost, the company said.

In a post on its website, Maruti Suzuki India also said it would be undertaking a service campaign for 676 vehicles of Ertiga and XL6 model manufactured between June 24, 2022 and July 7, 2022 for suspected issue in front driveshaft, which in a rare case may generate a peculiar noise while turning the vehicle but does not impact the functioning.

In January this year, the company had recalled 17,362 units of models Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara to replace faulty airbag controller. The affected were manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023.

Topics
maruti suzuki baleno maruti suzuki car news + 1 more
maruti suzuki baleno maruti suzuki car news
