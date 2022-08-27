Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maruti Suzuki to unveil Baleno Cross at Auto Expo in January 2023: Reports

Published on Aug 27, 2022 02:55 PM IST

The 2023 edition of the Baleno premium hatchback is likely to be launched in February, and may have a starting price of around ₹8 lakh, according to reports.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which was launched in February. (Image used only for representation)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Maruti Suzuki is expected to debut Baleno Cross, the 2023 edition of its Baleno premium hatchback, at the Auto Expo in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan in January, according to reports. The model is likely to be launched a month later; the 2022 Baleno was launched on February 23 this year.

The company will position Baleno Cross against premium hatchbacks and compact SUVs such as Honda WR-V, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Citroen C3 and Tata Punch, the reports said.

Meanwhile, here's a look at some key features of the upcoming model, as reported by media outlets:

(1.) Baleno Cross may have a 1-litre boosterjet turbo engine that would comply with BS6 norms. The engine would generate power and peak torque worth 102bhp and 150Nm respectively. For transmission, it would be connected with a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox.

(2.) The model may also have another engine, a petrol aspirated one. It would be 1.2-litre DualJet, or the bigger 1.5-litre DualJet with mild-hybrid technique.

(3.) In terms of design, the Cross is reported to feature a a split headlamp set-up, a slim LED daytime running lamp, a 3-block 'Nexa’ signature on the bonnet, and an inset mesh design.

(4.) The new model may have a raised suspension, ‘chunky’ wheel arches, alloy wheels, and the roof line from front to rear tailgate.

(5.) Expected to be more luxurious than the current model, Baleno Cross is likely to have a starting price of around 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

