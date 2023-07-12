Maruti's Fronx SUV gets S-CNG powertrain, available at 8.41 lakh starting price

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday launched a CNG version of Fronx SUV. The introduction of Fronx CNG means that the carmaker now has as many as 15 CNG (called S-CNG powertrain) models on sale.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a Baleno-based SUV.

“The Fronx S-CNG, with its new-age appeal and dynamic road presence, is aimed at customers who are not only trailblazers at heart, but also environmentally conscious. Ever since it was introduced at Auto Expo this year, Fronx has received an overwhelming response owing to its sporty design language, advanced powertrain, and premium technology,” Shashank Shrivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), told HT Auto.

Since introducing its maiden CNG-equipped model in 2010, the company has sold more than 1.4 million (14 lakh) such vehicles in the country, Shrivatsava added, expressing confidence that Fronx CNG will further strengthen MSI's green mobility portfolio.

Fronx CNG: Variants and price

The car will be sold in two variants – Sigma and Delta – with ex-showroom prices of ₹8.41 lakh and ₹9.27 lakh, respectively. Its fuel efficiency is 28.51 km/kg, the automaker claims.

Fronx CNG: Powertrain

It is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated (NA) engine, which churns a maximum power output of 76 bhp and peak torque of 98.5 Nm. The engine comes mated to only a 5-speed gearbox.

Fronx CNG: Features

It is equipped with features such as a 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, keyless entry, automatic climate control, projector headlamps, faux skid plates, shark-fin antenna, etc.

Fronx CNG: Passenger safety

For passenger safety, on the other hand, there are dual airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution), rear parking sensors, and more.

Fronx CNG: Rival

In the segment, its main rival will be Hyundai's recently-launched Exter CNG.

