Mercedes-Benz GLE reveals facelift SUVs, India launch expected this year

Mercedes-Benz has showcased its updated GLE SUVs, GLE and the GLE Coupe, and chances are that the vehicles may take to road this year as the company is planning to bring 10 models to India in 2023.

Revamped features of Mercedes-Benz GLE| 5 points

1. The new Mercedes-Benz GLE has redesigned bumpers and diamond inserts for the grille. It receives a set of new LED tail lamps and new alloy wheels on the sides. Additionally, the SUV receives a modified AMG Line style package as standard to give it a sportier appearance.

2. A multi-function steering wheel from the S-Class will now be available on the GLE. Touch-sensitive controls for the infotainment system and digital driver display are mounted on the steering wheel.

3. Furthermore, new advanced driver assistance systems are also available. Mercedes now offers a new Parking Package with a 360-degree camera and additional views in addition to their Distronic Plus active cruise control technology.

4. The MBUX system that Mercedes-Benz is currently employing has been modified and now features a new user interface. Dual-screen options are still available, giving the dashboard a seamless and upscale appearance.

5. Both SUVs now include an Integrated Starter Generator and 48-volt technology for the powertrain increasing efficiency. The 4MATIC all-wheel drive system is now standard on all automobile models.

