Mahindra to showcase new-gen electric SUVs in India. Check details

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced the date on which it will showcase its new-gen electric SUVs in India. According to the company, these will be displayed on February 10 in Hyderabad, at the Mahindra EV Fashion Festival.

“The future begins now. Stay tuned for the grand homecoming of our born electric SUVs at the Mahindra EV Fashion Festival in Hyderabad on 10th February 2023,” tweeted Mahindra Born Electric on Thursday.

The new ‘Born Electric’ is one of the two brands under which the homegrown manufacturer makes electric SUVs, the other being XUV. Also, the cars will be showcased in India for the first time; in August last year, these were displayed in the United Kingdom's Oxfordshire.

Mahindra electric SUVs

In the UK, Mahindra revealed these five electric SUVs: XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.08. Of these, the first four will debut between 2024 and 2026, starting with the Indian market.

These models are based on the INGLO EV platform. This is an electric skateboard platform, with wheels at the corners, and floorboard as the battery pack.

At present, the company has only one electric vehicle in India. The XUV400, which competes against Tata's Nexon EV, is offered in two variants, EC and EL, with a claimed driving range of 375 km and 456 km respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON