Elon Musk gives update on 'Cybertruck' as Tesla shares new video

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday announced that 'Cybertruck' is "very close" to its "production design". Reacting to a video shared by 'Drive Tesla' on Twitter showing the company's Cybertruck plying on a road, Musk said, “Yeah. Still many small tweaks to make it better (and the side mirrors are removable by owner), but this is very close to production design.”

The side mirrors of the Cybertruck were previously rectangular in shape when it was spotted last year, but they have been changed to an angular shape in the new sighting, which matches the lines of the Cybertruck itself.

Musk previously stated that production of the Cybertruck will begin this summer.“We do expect production to start sometime this summer, but I always kind of downplay the start of production because the start of production is always very slow,” Musk had said, adding that volume production for the EV is essential, which is scheduled for 2024. “I wouldn’t put too much stock in the start of production,” said the Tesla CEO.

Musk revealed during the automaker's most recent earnings calls that the Tesla Cybertruck will go into limited production between June and September of this year.

The announcement comes after a series of setbacks and delays for the much-anticipated and highly contentious pure electric pickup truck, which was first revealed in late 2019. This electric vehicle will be produced in limited quantities at first, with a planned ramp-up in 2024.

Since its debut in 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck has been one of the world's most anticipated electric vehicles. With over 1.3 million cars delivered worldwide in 2022 and the Semi already on the market, it is time for the Tesla Cybertruck to enter the final stages of development and become production-ready.

The Cybertruck, which has a seating capacity of six people, was unveiled four years ago. It has a 17-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as a yoke steering wheel. The EV was expected to have a range of approximately 804 km on a single charge.

