Mercedes-Benz launches EQE luxury electric SUV in India at 1.39 crore

Mercedes-Benz on Thursday launched its EQE electric SUV in India, with the model based on the in-house EVA platform.

Mercedes EQE is the electric equivalent of the GLE SUV and is offered in the single-spec EQE 500 4MATIC variant priced at ₹ 1.39 crore (ex-showroom, India).

The EQE, a luxury vehicle, will be positioned below the EQS in Mercedes' lineup; the German auto giant is also offering a 10-year battery warranty.

Price

The e-SUV comes with a price tag of ₹1.39 crore (all India; ex-showroom). This is however, a temporary price, which means that the company could raise it in the coming days.

Variants

The car is being offered as a lone variant, which the manufacturer has named ‘500 4MATIC.’

Features

The EQE has a 56-inch Hyperscreen dashboard as standard. There are three screens on the dashboard: a fully digital instrument cluster, an infotainment unit, and a display for the front passenger.

Other features include haptic controls on the steering wheel, multi-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery, electrically adjustable seats, nine airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), traction control, etc.

Powertrain

Power comes from two motors, with one placed on each axle. Also, there is a 90.56 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which, the automaker claims, gives the vehicle a range of 765 km on a single charge. Additionally, it zooms from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds, and has a top speed of 210 kmph.

Rivals

In its segment, the EQE will take on the Audi Q8 e-tron, BMW iX, and Jaguar I-Pace.

