MG delivers 100 electric cars on Dhanteras in Delhi. Check details

JSW MG Motor India announced on Tuesday that it had delivered 100 units of its electric vehicles (EVs) on Dhanteras in Delhi-NCR. Currently the company retails three EVs in India - Windsor EV, Comet EV and ZS EV. The Windsor is the latest - and third - all-electric offering from JSW MG Motor India.

MG, a company that traces its roots in India back to 2019, offers a number of electric as well as combustion-engine models. In recent times though, the focus has been on strengthening the all-electric portfolio while also promising the entry of hybrid models soon.

For now though, all eyes are directed towards the Windsor EV that was launched in September alongwith the BaaS or Battery-as-a-Service program. The battery-rental program has been subsequently extended to the Comet EV and ZS EV as well. Has it worked? In September, MG informed that its EVs accounted for 49 per cent of its total sales. The faring of the Windsor EV will be clear when October - the first-full month of sales of the model - are revealed.

MG Windsor EV: All you need to know

The MG Windsor EV became the first passenger vehicle in India to get the company's BaaS option. Under BaaS, the Windsor EV is available from a starting price of ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) in addition to the battery rental at ₹3.5 per km. On the other hand, customers opting for the fixed battery pack option will have to shell out a one-time cost starting from ₹13.50 lakh, going up to ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Windsor EV is loaded on the feature front and comes with a host of creature comforts including a reclining rear seat, a panoramic glass roof, wireless charging, automatic climate control, a nine-speaker Infinity audio system, and more. The model also packs an 8.8-inch digital instrument console and a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The infotainment screen also doubles up as the controls for lights, air conditioning and more.

The MG Windsor EV packs a single electric motor that develops 134 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The electric crossover packs a 38 kWh battery pack promising a range of 332 km (claimed) on a single charge. The model comes equipped with fast charging and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 55 minutes using a 45 kW DC fast charger.