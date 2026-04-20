MG Majestor 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Colours, Features

Summary MG Majestor 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: MG Motor is launching the new Majestor today, expected to be a flagship SUV with a focus on design, features and technology. It is likely to target the premium full SUV segment, with pricing and positioning key to its impact.

The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine with 4WD capability

MG Majestor 2026 Live Launch And Latest Updates: MG Motor is set to pull the wraps off the all-new Majestor today, marking what could be one of its most important launches in the premium SUV space yet. Positioned as a flagship offering, the Majestor is expected to blend bold design, a feature-heavy cabin and a strong focus on tech, while potentially pushing further upmarket than MG’s current lineup. With competition intensifying across the full-size and three-row SUV segments, all eyes are on how MG prices and positions the Majestor, and whether it can shake up an already crowded space. ...Read More