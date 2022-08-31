MG Motor India launches Advanced Gloster at starting price of 31.99 lakh

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Aug 31, 2022 04:51 PM IST

The Advanced Gloster is available in a six-seater and seven-seater option and comes in three trims- Super, Sharp and Savvy.

ByHT News Desk | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

MG Motor India on Wednesday launched the Advanced Gloster. This sport utility vehicle (SUV) comes at a starting price of 31.99 (ex-showroom) and goes up to 40.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Motor India has said that the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) makes the SUV safe and easy to drive, according to a report by HT's sister publication Livehindustan on Wednesday.

The ADAS feature has been updated with Door Open Warning (DOW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Lane Change Assist (LCA).

The Advanced Gloster has a new colour option- Deep Golden Hue apart from the existing colour options in the outgoing model which are Metal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White.

The SUV comes in a six-seater and seven-seater option in both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive.

It has been given dual spoke alloys and comes with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The Advanced Gloster also gets an all-terrain system with 7 modes, the Livehindustan report on Wednesday said.

The SUV has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

An i-SMART touchscreen infotainment system has been introduced in the Advanced Gloster that offers over 75 connected car features.

The SUV has a dual panoramic electric sunroof, 12-way power adjustable driver seat, driver seat massage and ventilation, the Livehindustan report on Wednesday added.

