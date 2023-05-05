MG Motor reveals Comet EV variants and prices. Details here
The car will be offered in three variants, which have been named Pace, Play, and Plush. Deliveries will commence on May 22.
MG Motor on Friday officially revealed the pricing details of its Comet EV, which it launched in India at a starting price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), doing so on April 26. Comet, which is MG's second electric car for the country (after 2020's ZS EV), will be available in three variants, the British auto giant announced.
MG Comet EV: Price
The three variants have been named Pace, Play, and Plush. Of these, Plush is the standard trim, and it is this variant that is available for the ₹7.98 lakh starting price. Play, the middle trim, comes at a starting cost of ₹9.28 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-spec Plus costs ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: MG Motor launches Comet EV, ‘smallest’ all-electric vehicle in India
It is to be noted, however, that these rates are introductory in nature, and will be applicable only to the first 500 bookings.
MG Comet EV: Bookings
According to MG, customers can book their Comet EV from 12 noon on May 15. Pre-bookings, however, began on Friday itself. Also, through its ‘Trace and Track’ app, the company aims to give buyers a unique experience to track the delivery status of their booking, starting right from the manufacturing facility.
MG Comet EV: Delivery
The carmaker will commence deliveries for Comet EV from May 22, and in a phased manner. Additionally, there is a buyback plan, under which MG is promising at least 60% of the car's value if sold after three years of ownership.