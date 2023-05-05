Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MG Motor reveals Comet EV variants and prices. Details here

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 05, 2023 01:55 PM IST

The car will be offered in three variants, which have been named Pace, Play, and Plush. Deliveries will commence on May 22.

MG Motor on Friday officially revealed the pricing details of its Comet EV, which it launched in India at a starting price of 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), doing so on April 26. Comet, which is MG's second electric car for the country (after 2020's ZS EV), will be available in three variants, the British auto giant announced.

Comet, MG's second EV for India, made its debut in the country last week.

MG Comet EV: Price

The three variants have been named Pace, Play, and Plush. Of these, Plush is the standard trim, and it is this variant that is available for the 7.98 lakh starting price. Play, the middle trim, comes at a starting cost of 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-spec Plus costs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is to be noted, however, that these rates are introductory in nature, and will be applicable only to the first 500 bookings.

MG Comet EV: Bookings

According to MG, customers can book their Comet EV from 12 noon on May 15. Pre-bookings, however, began on Friday itself. Also, through its ‘Trace and Track’ app, the company aims to give buyers a unique experience to track the delivery status of their booking, starting right from the manufacturing facility.

MG Comet EV: Delivery

The carmaker will commence deliveries for Comet EV from May 22, and in a phased manner. Additionally, there is a buyback plan, under which MG is promising at least 60% of the car's value if sold after three years of ownership.

