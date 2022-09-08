MG Motor shares teaser of new Hector’s interior. SUV gets this striking feature

MG Motor has released a teaser of the interior of the next-generation Hector, ahead of this sport utility vehicle's (SUV's) launch.

Sharing a 14-second long video of the SUV's interior on Twitter, MG Motor said, “A symphony of luxury, the interior of the Next-Gen Hector is designed to offer an immersive experience with handcrafted textures, soft-touch tactile and versatile ambience. Stay tuned for more!”

In the next generation Hector's interior, the striking feature is the SUV's infotainment system on the dashboard. It has a touch screen of 14 inches, the biggest in any car in its segment.

The infotainment system will be supported by MG's next-gen i-SMART technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, according to a report by HT's sister publication Livehindustan on Thursday.

The new SUV gets a seven-inch instrument display for the driver, which is fully digital. The cabin gets a dual-tone treatment in oak white and black with a brushed metal finish.

The upholstery has a leather covering. Changes have also been made to the front face and grille of the new generation Hector.

The LED headlights appear smaller and thinner on either side, the Livehindustan report added.

When it comes to the engine, the new Hector is likely to get a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 168 bhp and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 141 bhp. MG Motor may also retain the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid unit in the SUV.

Just a few days back, MG Motor launched the Advanced Gloster in India. This SUV comes at a starting price of ₹31.99 (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹40.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is available in a six-seater and seven-seater option and comes in three trims- Super, Sharp and Savvy.

