MG to begin delivery of Excite variant of ZS EV: Reports

In March, British auto giant MG launched the updated MG ZS EV (electric vehicle) in India. At the time, the SUV was made available in top-spec variant, Exclusive, while a base model, Excite, was scheduled to be launched in July. However, the launch was further postponed, and now, as per reports, the company has announced it will begin deliveries of the Excite variant this month.

Prices hiked

Reports state that MG has hiked the price of both Exclusive and Excite variants. After the hike, the former is available at ₹26.49 lakh, and the latter will cost ₹22.58 lakh. At present, Exclusive is priced at ₹25.88 lakh, while as per the announcement in March, Excite was slated to cost ₹21.99 lakh.

MG ZS EV battery pack

Both models have a 50.3kWh battery pack; the battery generates 174bhp power and 280Nm torque. The carmaker claims that the EV has a driving range of 461km on single charge, and can go from 0 to 100kmph in just 8.5 seconds.

MG ZS EV features

It has features such as touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, 360-degree camera, climate control, rear air conditioning vents, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, rear driver assist, among others.

MG ZS EV safety features

The SUV has safety features such as 3-point seatbelt, brake assist with anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), auto hold with electric parking brake, hill descent control, hill start assist, front and rear disc brake, rear parking sensor, front and rear seat belt reminder, electronic stability control, tight pressure monitoring system etc.

