MG unveils electric car Cyberster specs, promises 0-100 kmph in 3.2s

Since its inception in 2021, MG's Cyberster has consistently captured headlines. The British automaker initially introduced this electric roadster as a concept and now, MG has revealed its specifications. Thus the sales are anticipated to kick off next year in global markets.

Range and power

MG Cyberster(MG Motor)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The soon-to-arrive two-seater electric roadster from MG will be driven by a pair of dual electric motors, capable of producing a 528bhp and an 725Nm of torque. Accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds, the MG Cyberster showcases its true capability. Powering it is a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, promising a range of 570 km on a single charge.

Weight and dimensions

Given its electric nature, the open-top sportscar with scissor doors carries a weight of 1,984 kg, indicative of the inherent mass of electric vehicles. The Cyberster boasts dimensions of 4,533mm in length, 1,912mm in width, and 1,328mm in height, all riding on a 2,689mm wheelbase.

MG has further plans to introduce a lighter variant of the Cyberster, featuring a rear-wheel drive configuration. This version will wield an engine powertrain capable of delivering over 295bhp, paired with a smaller 64 kWh battery pack. The rear-wheel drive Cyberster is expected to provide a range of 519 km on a single charge.

Features

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Beyond its impressive power and range, the Cyberster boasts additional noteworthy features.

Four-piston fixed callipers offer enhanced braking. The interior of Cyberster is designed to offer a futuristic look with a Bose sound system and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8155 chip-powered touchscreen infotainment system with Unreal Engine 4.0 graphics.

The automaker says the body is designed to enhance aerodynamic performance, the MG grille also serves as an air duct to ensure airflow over the car’s chassis.

It features round MG headlights, coupled with a slim grille design, along with interactive ‘Magic Eye’ headlights that open when switched on.

Other details of the MG Cyberster are the 'laser belt' LED strip down the side of the car and the outline of the door, which follows the direction of the LED strip.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON