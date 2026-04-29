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Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack in mind? Key 5 facts you must know before buy

The Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack costs ₹2.50 lakh more than the standard Mini Cooper S Convertible, which the new variant is based on.

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 01:10 pm IST
By Mainak Das

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British luxury car marque Mini has launched the new Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack in India at a price of R 61.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack has been launched in the country as a fully imported, completely built unit (CBU) product and in limited numbers. It comes based on the standard version of the Mini Cooper S Convertible but adds the JCW Pack-specific changes. For this, the automaker has slapped a premium of 2.50 lakh on the newly launched model.

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The Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack costs 2.50 lakh more than the standard Mini Cooper S Convertible, which the new variant is based on.

If you are planning to buy the Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the top five facts.

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack: Price

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The Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack comes priced at 61.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Sold as a fully imported CBU model, the new variant commands a premium of 2.50 lakh over the standard version of Mini Cooper S Convertible. The standard version of Mini Cooper S hatchback is available with the sporty-themed JCW Pack, which is priced at 55.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack comes as the second JCW Pack variant in Mini's current India portfolio. The Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack is available for booking across India from April 14, and deliveries are underway as well. Interested buyers can book the car by paying a token amount of 1.5 lakh.

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack: Additional perks for buyers

The Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack gets a standard two-year unlimited kilometre warranty with 24x7 roadside assistance for the same period. Apart from that, Mini is offering a service-inclusive plan for three years or 40,000 km, extendable up to 10 years or 100,000 km. The warranty benefits can be transferred with ownership and can be extended from the third year up to 10 years.

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack: Powertrain

Powering the Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). This engine is capable of churning out 201 bhp peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque. It takes 6.9 seconds to reach 100 kmph from a standstill position, while it tops out at 237 kmph. Mini claims the new model delivers 16.82 kmpl of fuel efficiency.

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack: Exterior

 
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