Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack in mind? Key 5 facts you must know before buy

British luxury car marque Mini has launched the new Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack in India at a price of R 61.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack has been launched in the country as a fully imported, completely built unit (CBU) product and in limited numbers. It comes based on the standard version of the Mini Cooper S Convertible but adds the JCW Pack-specific changes. For this, the automaker has slapped a premium of ₹2.50 lakh on the newly launched model.

Personalised Offers on MINI Cooper S Convertible Check Offers The Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack costs ₹ 2.50 lakh more than the standard Mini Cooper S Convertible, which the new variant is based on.

If you are planning to buy the Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the top five facts.

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack: Price

The Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack comes priced at ₹61.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Sold as a fully imported CBU model, the new variant commands a premium of ₹2.50 lakh over the standard version of Mini Cooper S Convertible. The standard version of Mini Cooper S hatchback is available with the sporty-themed JCW Pack, which is priced at ₹55.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack comes as the second JCW Pack variant in Mini's current India portfolio. The Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack is available for booking across India from April 14, and deliveries are underway as well. Interested buyers can book the car by paying a token amount of ₹1.5 lakh.

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack: Additional perks for buyers

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The Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack gets a standard two-year unlimited kilometre warranty with 24x7 roadside assistance for the same period. Apart from that, Mini is offering a service-inclusive plan for three years or 40,000 km, extendable up to 10 years or 100,000 km. The warranty benefits can be transferred with ownership and can be extended from the third year up to 10 years.

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack: Powertrain

Powering the Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). This engine is capable of churning out 201 bhp peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque. It takes 6.9 seconds to reach 100 kmph from a standstill position, while it tops out at 237 kmph. Mini claims the new model delivers 16.82 kmpl of fuel efficiency.

Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack: Exterior

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{{^usCountry}} The Mini Cooper S Convertible, in its latest avatar, has received a cosmetic update through the JCW Pack, which brings a few JCW-specific styling elements to the car. It includes two exclusive paint shades - Midnight Black and Legend Grey. The Legend Grey gets additional stripes on the bonnet. The front grille is finished in gloss-black shade, while the ORVMs, door handles, wheel arches, side skirts and bumpers also wear the same shade. The car rides on new 17-inch JCW wheels finished in Black and sports JCW-branded Sport Brakes and a Jet Black fabric roof. Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack: Interior {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mini Cooper S Convertible, in its latest avatar, has received a cosmetic update through the JCW Pack, which brings a few JCW-specific styling elements to the car. It includes two exclusive paint shades - Midnight Black and Legend Grey. The Legend Grey gets additional stripes on the bonnet. The front grille is finished in gloss-black shade, while the ORVMs, door handles, wheel arches, side skirts and bumpers also wear the same shade. The car rides on new 17-inch JCW wheels finished in Black and sports JCW-branded Sport Brakes and a Jet Black fabric roof. Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack: Interior {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Inside the cabin, the blacked-out treatment continues in keeping in sync with the exterior. The black theme is visible on the seat upholstery and dashboard trim. The black interior gets some contrasting elements in the form of a red stripe on the front headrests and on the dashboard. The Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack gets JCW-branded sports seats and a JCW-specific steering wheel. However, the feature list remains unchanged from the standard Cooper S Convertible. It gets a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display (HUD), Mini connected-car suite, wireless charging, and a Harman Kardon audio system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inside the cabin, the blacked-out treatment continues in keeping in sync with the exterior. The black theme is visible on the seat upholstery and dashboard trim. The black interior gets some contrasting elements in the form of a red stripe on the front headrests and on the dashboard. The Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW Pack gets JCW-branded sports seats and a JCW-specific steering wheel. However, the feature list remains unchanged from the standard Cooper S Convertible. It gets a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display (HUD), Mini connected-car suite, wireless charging, and a Harman Kardon audio system. {{/usCountry}}

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