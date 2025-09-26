Mobster 135 vs TVS Ntorq 125: Price, specs and features compared

The Indian scooter market is heating up, and two sporty contenders — the VLF Mobster 135 and the TVS Ntorq 125 — are making waves among urban riders. Both scooters bring a mix of style, performance, and technology, but they cater to slightly different priorities. Here’s a closer look at how they compare in terms of price, specifications, and features. Personalised Offers on TVS NTORQ 125 Check Offers Check Offers The Indian scooter market sees the VLF Mobster 135 and TVS Ntorq 125 competing for urban riders.

Price Comparison

The VLF Mobster 135 is positioned as a premium offering, priced at ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 2,500 bookings, after which it rises to ₹1.38 lakh. In contrast, the TVS Ntorq 125 is more budget-friendly, with variants ranging from ₹80,900 to ₹99,800 (ex-showroom). This makes the Mobster 135 a more exclusive choice, while the Ntorq 125 appeals to riders looking for value without compromising on style or tech.

Engine and Performance

The Mobster 135 is powered by a 125cc liquid-cooled engine, producing 12.1 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 11.7 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Its top speed is around 100 km/h, and it claims a mileage of 46 km/l.

The TVS Ntorq 125 features a 124.8cc air-cooled engine, delivering 9.25 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, with a top speed of 94 km/h and ARAI-certified mileage of 50 km/l. While the Mobster offers slightly higher performance, the Ntorq scores on efficiency.

(Also read: VLF Tennis 1500 e-scooter updated with new features and colours, priced at ₹1.30 lakh)

Features and Technology

The Mobster 135 comes with a 5-inch TFT display, dual-channel ABS, and LED headlamps, giving it a modern and premium feel. However, it lacks smartphone connectivity or app-based features.

On the other hand, the TVS Ntorq 125 offers smart features like SmartXonnect app connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and multiple variants including special editions. It uses a combined braking system (CBS) and LED lighting for a sporty and connected experience.

Design and Build

Visually, the Mobster 135 leans towards a maxi-scooter look, with muscular styling, 12-inch wheels, and 155 mm ground clearance, making it suitable for city commuting and occasional rough roads.

The Ntorq 125 adopts a sporty and aerodynamic stance, also riding on 12-inch wheels but with a lighter kerb weight of 118 kg, making it agile in traffic-heavy urban environments.

(Also read: Honda WN7 vs Ultraviolette F77: Range, battery and specs compared)

Verdict

The VLF Mobster 135 is ideal for riders who want a premium, performance-oriented scooter with aggressive styling. Its higher price reflects its features and power.

The TVS Ntorq 125 is better suited for those seeking affordability, smart connectivity, and efficient city commuting without sacrificing sporty design.

Both scooters have carved their own niches, and the choice ultimately comes down to whether a rider prioritises power and premium features or value and tech-savvy functionality.