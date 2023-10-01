mXmoto launches new Electric scooter mXv Eco starting at 85,000 | Range, features and price

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer mXmoto has introduced a new electric scooter in the Indian market, named mXv Eco. This addition complements the manufacturer's existing lineup, which includes the MX9 electric motorcycle. The brand is also in the process of developing a new electric cruiser motorcycle known as M16. The mXmoto mXv Eco is available in two variants, with the primary distinction being the battery pack and riding range.

What is the range of mXv Eco?

Regarding its battery specifications and range, the smaller battery pack offers a range of 80 km on a single charge, with a potential range of up to 100 km, Live Hindustan reported.

What is the price of mXv Eco?

Its price starts at ₹84,999 (ex-showroom). In contrast, the larger battery pack offers a range of 105 km, with a potential range of up to 120 km, priced at ₹94,999 (ex-showroom).

Features of mXv Eco

The mXv Eco utilizes a night LifePO4 Battery Pack, known for its intelligent overcharging prevention, and is equipped with a 3000-watt BLDC motor unit.

Key features of the scooter include a TFT screen, onboard navigation, Bluetooth calling support, cruise control, reverse assist, LED lighting, and a self-diagnosis system. Additionally, the company offers front-disc brakes and contrast stitching. The scooter comes with an LED daytime running lamp, adaptive lighting, variable light intensity, and includes a rear top box as a complimentary accessory. Despite being an entry-level scooter, the mXv Eco boasts premium features such as a 6-inch TFT screen, a 3000-watt BLDC hub motor, and highly efficient regenerative braking.

Thhe scooter will be available in 4 colour options – Jet Black, Royal Blue, Garnet Red and Sacramento Green. It has 3 riding modes – Eco, Comfort and Sport.

mXmoto Managing Director Jendra Malhotra said that this sleek and powerful scooter is equipped with a LiFePO4 battery, renowned worldwide for its quality, efficiency, and performance.

