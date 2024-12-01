Menu Explore
New Honda Amaze available for booking ahead of December 4 launch. But, there is a catch

ByMainak Das
Dec 01, 2024 03:11 PM IST

Bookings for the new generation Honda Amaze sedan are open unofficially in select dealerships across India.

Honda Cars India is gearing up for the launch of the new generation Amaze sub-compact sedan on December 4. The new Honda Amaze will come with a significantly updated design and features, enhancing its appeal to consumers as well as revamping the rivalry in the sub-compact sedan segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, where the Maruti Suzuki Dzire recently received its fourth-generation avatar. Ahead of the launch, bookings for the new Honda Amaze sedan have commenced, unofficially though. Select dealerships of the Japanese carmaker have started accepting bookings for the new Amaze sedan at a token amount of 11,000.

The Honda Amaze facelift will come rivalling the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which received its fourth generation iteration just a few weeks back.
New Honda Amaze: Key changes

The new generation Honda Amaze comes with a significantly updated exterior and interior. The front profile of the sub-compact sedan has completely changed. It comes with a large grille flanked by sleeker headlamps. The headlamps get LED projector units with integrated LED daytime running lights (DRL). The front bumper too comes with a revamped approach.

Moving to the side profile, the new design of alloy wheels comes as a notable change, while at the back, the sedan sports revised LED taillights, a new design tailgate and a revamped bumper.

Inside the cabin, the new Honda Amaze comes with a redesigned layout for the dashboard. It gets a new dashboard. Besides that, there is a larger and free-standing touchscreen infotainment system that gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The instrument cluster will come updated as well, while other changes will include a rear AC vent, automatic climate control, a sunroof, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree surround view camera among others.

On the safety front, the new Honda Amaze is expected to come with six airbags including dual front, side and curtain airbags. Additionally, it would get rear parking sensors and a 360-degree HD camera among others. The sedan will further will come with ADAS, which is going to be a major addition to the feature list of the Amaze.

While the exterior and interior design along with the features will receive a major update, mechanically, the Honda Amaze will remain the same in its next-generation avatar. It would come powered by a 1.2-litre engine, while transmission options will include a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT.

