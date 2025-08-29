Nissan GT-R R35 production ended after 18 years. Here's why it was so iconic…

After nearly two decades, Nissan has officially ended production of the GT-R R35. First launched in 2007, the car became more than just a high-performance machine, it became a cultural icon, celebrated in video games, films, and among car fans worldwide. Personalised Offers on McLaren GT Check Offers Check Offers The iconic Nissan GT-R production has come to a close after almost two decades.

In total, around 48,000 R35 GT- ₹were produced over its long run. The very last car to leave Nissan’s Tochigi plant in Japan was a premium edition, T-Spec, painted in the much-loved ‘Midnight Purple.’ It will be delivered to a customer in Japan, marking the end of an era.

What made the R35 GT-R stand out?

Unlike most sports cars, the GT-R blended everyday usability with supercar-level performance. It was fast, refined, and packed with technology that constantly evolved year after year. Fans often described it as a car that could take you to the shops in comfort and then set a blistering lap time on the track, the very same day.

(Also read: Renault Kiger vs Nissan Magnite: Design, features, specs and price compared)

How powerful was it?

The GT-R’s hand-built twin-turbo V6 engine became legendary in its own right. Starting with 480 bhp in 2007, later versions increased to 570 bhp, and the NISMO edition further boosted that to 600 bhp. Every engine was hand-assembled by one of Nissan’s “Takumi” master craftsmen, whose names were signed on a plaque fixed to each unit.

What kind of records and achievements did it have?

The GT-R R35 gained fame for its performances at the Nurburgring, one of the world’s toughest racetracks, where it consistently improved its lap times and once clocked an astonishing 7 minutes 8.679 seconds. Beyond the track, it even set a Guinness World Record for the fastest drift at over 300 kmph, showing just how versatile and extreme the car could be.

So, is this goodbye to the GT-R forever?

Not quite. Nissan has confirmed that while the R35’s chapter has ended, the GT-R name will return in the future. Details about the next-generation GT-R are still under wraps, but the company has promised that the new car will live up to the name’s legendary status.