Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Nissan GT-R R35 production ended after 18 years. Here's why it was so iconic…

ByRyan Paul Massey
Updated on: Aug 29, 2025 10:59 am IST

After nearly 20 years, Nissan has officially ended the GT-R R35 production, delivering the last unit, a T-Spec in 'Midnight Purple'.

After nearly two decades, Nissan has officially ended production of the GT-R R35. First launched in 2007, the car became more than just a high-performance machine, it became a cultural icon, celebrated in video games, films, and among car fans worldwide.

The iconic Nissan GT-R production has come to a close after almost two decades.
Personalised Offers on
McLaren GT arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers
The iconic Nissan GT-R production has come to a close after almost two decades.

In total, around 48,000 R35 GT- were produced over its long run. The very last car to leave Nissan’s Tochigi plant in Japan was a premium edition, T-Spec, painted in the much-loved ‘Midnight Purple.’ It will be delivered to a customer in Japan, marking the end of an era.

Check similar cars

Find more cars ...
McLaren GT

McLaren GT

₹ 3.72 Cr
...

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

₹ 3.99 Cr
...

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

₹ 3 - 3.65 Cr
...

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
Ferrari F8 Tributo

Ferrari F8 Tributo

₹ 4.02 Cr Onwards
...

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
Maserati MC20

Maserati MC20

₹ 3.69 Cr
...

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

₹ 3.76 Cr
...

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

What made the R35 GT-R stand out?

Unlike most sports cars, the GT-R blended everyday usability with supercar-level performance. It was fast, refined, and packed with technology that constantly evolved year after year. Fans often described it as a car that could take you to the shops in comfort and then set a blistering lap time on the track, the very same day.

(Also read: Renault Kiger vs Nissan Magnite: Design, features, specs and price compared)

How powerful was it?

The GT-R’s hand-built twin-turbo V6 engine became legendary in its own right. Starting with 480 bhp in 2007, later versions increased to 570 bhp, and the NISMO edition further boosted that to 600 bhp. Every engine was hand-assembled by one of Nissan’s “Takumi” master craftsmen, whose names were signed on a plaque fixed to each unit.

(Also check out: Upcoming cars in India)

What kind of records and achievements did it have?

The GT-R R35 gained fame for its performances at the Nurburgring, one of the world’s toughest racetracks, where it consistently improved its lap times and once clocked an astonishing 7 minutes 8.679 seconds. Beyond the track, it even set a Guinness World Record for the fastest drift at over 300 kmph, showing just how versatile and extreme the car could be.

So, is this goodbye to the GT-R forever?

Not quite. Nissan has confirmed that while the R35’s chapter has ended, the GT-R name will return in the future. Details about the next-generation GT-R are still under wraps, but the company has promised that the new car will live up to the name’s legendary status.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Nissan GT-R R35 production ended after 18 years. Here's why it was so iconic…
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On