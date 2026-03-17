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    Nissan Magnite March 2026 offers: Discounts of up to ₹1.65 lakh

    Nissan Magnite is available with discounts of up to 1.65 lakh on MY25 units and up to 1.07 lakh on MY26 models in March 2026. 

    Updated on: Mar 17, 2026 10:48 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    Nissan is offering huge benefits on the Magnite this March, with discounts available on both MY25 and MY26 stock. The maximum total benefit stands at 1.65 lakh for MY25 units, while MY26 models get up to 1.07 lakh depending on the variant and powertrain.

    Nissan Magnite
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite MY25 Offers

    For naturally aspirated manual variants, the Visia and Visia+ trims get total benefits of up to 75,000. Mid-spec Acenta, N-Connecta and Kuro variants go up to 1.26 lakh, while the Tekna and Tekna+ trims reach 1.45 lakh.

    EZ-Shift (AMT) variants follow a similar pattern, with benefits ranging from 1.15 lakh for Visia to 1.45 lakh for Tekna and Tekna+.

    Turbo-petrol variants see the highest offers. The Turbo MT range gets up to 1.50 lakh, while a specific Acenta trim reaches the maximum 1.65 lakh benefit. Turbo CVT variants, including N-Connecta, Kuro, Tekna and Tekna+, get up to 1.45 lakh.

    These offers include a mix of cash discounts, early booking benefits, exchange bonuses and corporate or finance schemes.

    (Also Read: I managed 18.18 Kmpl in our Nissan Gravite mileage test run; Most fuel-efficient 7-seat MPV?)

    Nissan Magnite MY26 Offers

    For non-turbo manual variants, Visia and Visia+ get benefits of up to 42,000. Higher trims such as Acenta, N-Connecta and Kuro offer up to 1.00 lakh, while Tekna and Tekna+ go up to 1.05 lakh.

    EZ-Shift variants mirror these figures, with benefits ranging from 92,000 for Visia to 1.05 lakh for higher trims.

    Turbo-petrol variants, including both MT and CVT options, offer the highest benefits in the MY26 range at up to 1.07 lakh.

    Part of the MY26 offers also includes a 5-year prepaid maintenance package (PMP) in place of a direct cash component on select variants.

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