Nissan Magnite March 2026 offers: Discounts of up to ₹1.65 lakh

Nissan is offering huge benefits on the Magnite this March, with discounts available on both MY25 and MY26 stock. The maximum total benefit stands at ₹1.65 lakh for MY25 units, while MY26 models get up to ₹1.07 lakh depending on the variant and powertrain. Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite MY25 Offers For naturally aspirated manual variants, the Visia and Visia+ trims get total benefits of up to ₹75,000. Mid-spec Acenta, N-Connecta and Kuro variants go up to ₹1.26 lakh, while the Tekna and Tekna+ trims reach ₹1.45 lakh.

EZ-Shift (AMT) variants follow a similar pattern, with benefits ranging from ₹1.15 lakh for Visia to ₹1.45 lakh for Tekna and Tekna+.

Turbo-petrol variants see the highest offers. The Turbo MT range gets up to ₹1.50 lakh, while a specific Acenta trim reaches the maximum ₹1.65 lakh benefit. Turbo CVT variants, including N-Connecta, Kuro, Tekna and Tekna+, get up to ₹1.45 lakh.

These offers include a mix of cash discounts, early booking benefits, exchange bonuses and corporate or finance schemes.

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Nissan Magnite MY26 Offers For non-turbo manual variants, Visia and Visia+ get benefits of up to ₹42,000. Higher trims such as Acenta, N-Connecta and Kuro offer up to ₹1.00 lakh, while Tekna and Tekna+ go up to ₹1.05 lakh.

EZ-Shift variants mirror these figures, with benefits ranging from ₹92,000 for Visia to ₹1.05 lakh for higher trims.

Turbo-petrol variants, including both MT and CVT options, offer the highest benefits in the MY26 range at up to ₹1.07 lakh.

Part of the MY26 offers also includes a 5-year prepaid maintenance package (PMP) in place of a direct cash component on select variants.