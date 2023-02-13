Home / Car Bike / Nissan, Renault to pump in $600 million to make 6 new models in India

Nissan, Renault to pump in $600 million to make 6 new models in India

Published on Feb 13, 2023 01:49 PM IST

The two companies said in a statement that each would make three new models in India, all built on joint platforms - components and engineering that can be shared between designs.

The move will help address falling market shares for the Japanese and French companies in a market with rising global importance. (File)
Reuters | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny

Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA said on Monday they would invest $600 million to make six new models in India, one of three markets in which the two automakers plan to coordinate closely in a revamped alliance announced last week.

The move will help address falling market shares for the Japanese and French companies in a market with rising global importance.

"This investment is very significant not only on products but on technologies like EVs to really capture the growing Indian market, which is the third-largest market in the world, and also to use India as a base for export," Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta told reporters.

The two companies said in a statement that each would make three new models in India, all built on joint platforms - components and engineering that can be shared between designs.

Two models would be electric vehicles (EVs), the companies' first in India; the others would be sports utility vehicles.

All will be made at the underemployed car plant that the companies jointly own at Chennai, in southern India. They have a research and development centre there, too.

Under a new structure for their two-decade-old global alliance announced on Feb. 6, Nissan and Renault will also cooperate closely in Latin America and Europe.

The two companies together had around 3% of the Indian market in 2022. Unlike Nissan, Renault does not have a significant presence China, the United States and Japan, raising the stakes for its success in India.

Industry-wide sales in India surged 23% last year to 4.4 million vehicles, overtaking the Japanese market, according to S&P Global Mobility.

The Chennai plant can produce about 500,000 vehicles a year, but last year Renault sold only 87,000 in India and Nissan 35,000.

Story Saved
