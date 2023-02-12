Okaya's Faast 3 electric scooter launched in India, priced at 99,999

Okaya has introduced its Faast F3 electric scooter in India, giving the vehicle a starting price of ₹99,999 (ex-showroom). Faast F3 will be sold through the 550 outlets that Okaya has in the country, and will come in as many as six colour options: Metallic Black, Metallic Cyan, Metallic Grey, Metallic Silver, Metallic White, and Matte Green.

Commenting on the new launch, Anshul Gupta, the company's MD for its Electric Vehicles (EV) unit in India, described Faast 3 as a ‘revolutionary electric two-wheeler.’

“It has been introduced to meet the growing demand for top-quality and reliable EVs in the country. Equipped with the latest technology and features, it is designed to provide a comfortable and safe rise to the users. We are confident it will be a game-changer in the electric two-wheeler market, and will help us to further strengthen our presence in the EV space,” said Gupta while speaking to HT Auto.

Here's all you need to know about Okaya's new Faast 3:

(1.) According to the company, a high-capacity Lithium-Ion battery powers the model. On the other hand, its powerful motor is waterproof and dust-resistant, and combines with its two-way radio series to provide outstanding temperature characteristics, even in extreme heat or cold.

(2.) The 2,500 W motor works in combination with 3.53 kWh dual batteries, that use switchable technology to extend their life. The manufacturer also claims that the scooter has a 125 km range, which makes it perfect for ling rides.

(3.) A special ‘Wheel Lock’ feature will prevent the vehicle from being stolen. If the model is pushed when locked, its wheels will get automatically locked with Wheel Lock.

(4.) For an extra layer of safety, Faast 3 has been equipped with 110-130 mm combi brakes. When the rear brakes are applied, the combi brakes automatically regulate the use of the front brakes; this eliminates the need to press the front brakes separately.

(5.) The model also has features such as 12-inch tubeless tyres, telescopic suspension, and Spring Loaded Hydraulic Shock Absorber. It offers a top speed of 70 km/hr.

