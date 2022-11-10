Now, pay up to 1.8 lakh more for this SUV. Fourth price hike of the year

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
car bike
Published on Nov 10, 2022 02:11 PM IST

The previous revision was made in September, when prices were hiked by up to ₹90,000.

﻿2022 Jeep Compass (Used only for representation)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

American manufacturer Jeep has raised the prices of its Compass SUV for the fourth time this year. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the car has been given a price hike of up to 1.8 lakh; with this, its base variant is available at a starting cost of 20.89 lakh, while the top-spec variant starts at 32.67 lakh.

Compass SUV price hike

Variants such as Anniversary Edition, Model S, Trailhawk have been given a hike of 40,000- 45,000. On the other hand, Longitude and Night Eagle, both low-spec models, are dearer by 15,000- 25,000. However, it is the base sport petrol variant, which is dearer by 1.8 lakh, while there is no change in the cost of the base sport diesel model.

Interestingly, at the start of the year, the base sport petrol variant was available for 18.04 lakh, while the top-spec diesel Trailhawk came at 30.72 lakh. In just 10 months, the former is costlier by 2.85 lakh, while the latter is costlier by 1.95 lakh.

During the previous revision, in September, the prices were raised by up to 90,000.

Jeep Compass powertrain

The SUV has 2 powertrain options: a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The turbo petrol unit is connected to a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. This unit generates maximum power of 163hp and 250Nm peak torque.

Meanwhile, the diesel unit produces maximum power and peak torque of 170hp and 35Nm respectively. It is connected to a 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic gearbox.

In its segment, the car competes with Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson, and Citroen C5.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

