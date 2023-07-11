Oben Electric begins deliveries of Rorr, its flagship motorcycle

Oben Electric, an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer based in Bengaluru, has commenced deliveries of Rorr, its flagship motorcycle. This comes after the company, in May, opened sales of the e-bike, which is priced at ₹1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

‘First To Rorr’ event

Units of the e-bike were delivered to their respective owners at the 'First To Rorr' event (Image courtesy: Oben Electric)

Recently, Oben Electric handed over the first 25 units of Rorr to their respective owners, doing so at the ‘First To Rorr’ (F2R) event at its manufacturing facility in Jigani, Bengaluru. In addition to their bikes, the customers were also offered exclusive merchandise.

‘Received 20,000 pre-orders’

Oben Electric claims it received as many as 20,000 pre-orders for Rorr. Also, according to HT Auto, the EV startup plans to expand its manufacturing capacity, open showrooms and service centres across the country, and double its team size in the coming months.

Oben Rorr: Top speed and range

The model comes with a 4.4 kWh battery pack, an 8 kWh IPMSM motor, and takes 2 hours to get 100% charged. Capable of accelerating from 0-40 kmph in just 3 seconds, it has a top speed of 100 kmph and delivers a range of 187 kms in a single full charge.

Oben Rorr: Additional details

For the first year of their ownership, customers are being offered 3 free services, a first for the segment. These are: a 50,000 km/3-year warranty (extendable to 75,000 km/5 years, whichever earlier) and motor warranty (also for 3 years); roadside assistance (RSA); and, nationwide access to more than 12,000 charging stations through charging partners.

