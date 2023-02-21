Okaya's Faast F2F electric scooter debuts in India, priced at 84,000

With the demand for electric scooters rising in India, Okaya has introduced its Faast F2F e-scooter in the Indian market, doing so just days after launching the Faast 3 e-scooter in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Faast F2F has been priced at ₹83,999, and customers can book it by paying a token amount of ₹2,500.

Range and top speed

Okaya claims that the vehicle offers a range of up to 80 kms on a single charge, and takes up to 5 hours to get fully charged. Its top speed, as per the company, stands at 55 km/hr (depending on the load).

Battery

Powering the model is an 800 W-BLDC-Hub motor, that works with a 60 V36AH (2.2 kWh) Lithium Ion-LFP battery. Okaya is also offering a two-year warranty on both motor and battery.

Features

Faast F2F is equipped with features such as a remote key, digital instrument cluster, 'stylish' DRL headlamps, and more. Also, riders get three driving modes: City, Eco, Sports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Colours available

The scooter is available in the following colour schemes: Metallic Black, Metallic Cyan, Matte Green, Metallic Grey, Metallic Silver, and Metallic White.

‘Most suited for city rides’

According to Okaya, Faast F2F is best suited for city rides, and in cities that see massive traffic snarls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail