Ola Electric announces ‘Hyper Sunday’, get exciting deals on S1 and S1 Pro

During a 12-hour period this Sunday, Ola Electric is offering attractive deals on its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. Yes, from 9am to 9pm, customers can avail exciting offers on these by visiting an Ola Electric Experience Centre.

The ‘Ola Hyper Sunday’ will be a single-day event.

“We've now opened 70+ experience centres across 60 cities all over India. This Sunday come visit us for a 12 hour event 9 am - 9 pm. Many goodies to be won and great single day offers on our products,” tweeted Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola Electric and Ola Cabs.

Here's all you need to know:

(1.) The S1 Pro is available at a discount of ₹14,000. This includes ₹10,000 in cash and ₹4,000 as cashback.

(2.) The S1, on the other hand, is available at an introductory price of ₹99,000. Customers get an additional ₹2,000 cashback on it.

(3.) Customers can pay for the product in monthly instalments, starting at ₹2,499 per month.

(4.) They also get free service worth ₹3,999 for 1 year, and free hypercharging for the same duration.

(5.) Also, there are 0 downpayment schemes, 0% processing fee on loans, and 0% interest on select banks.

Ola Experience Centres in India

As many as 60 cities have Ola Electric Experience Centres. Among metros, Bengaluru, where the company is headquartered, has 4 such centres, Chennai and Pune (3 each), Delhi and Mumbai (2 each), and Hyderabad (1).

