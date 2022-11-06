Ola Electric to deliver its products across India within 2-3 days: CEO's promise

Starting next week, Ola Electric will deliver its products to customers across India on the same day or within two-three days.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Ola's chief executive officer Bhavish Aggarwal wrote, “Starting next week, we will deliver to customers across India the same day or within 2-3 days.”

He added, “The exact days depends on time it takes to register in your specific city.”

Ola Electric is currently involved in the manufacture and sale of electric two-wheelers. It sells three e-scooters – the S1 Air, the S1 and S1 Pro.

The S1 Air was launched last month and will compete with Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access and Yamaha Fascino. This is the most affordable scooter launched by Ola Electric so far.

In 2024, the company is set to launch its first electric car and according to Aggarwal, the car will be keyless and handless.

On Friday, Aggarwal shared Ola Electric's cumulative production for 2023 and 2024.

Aggarwal said the company will touch 10 lakh units by November 2023 and 1 crore units by November 2024.

Earlier, Ola Electric said it had a current capacity of 20 lakh units per annum at its factory and it would be exhausted in the next six to eight months, according to a report by news agency PTI.

